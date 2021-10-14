Prosecutors pilgrimage in the Chamber to try to stop PEC da Revenge

× Photo: Chamber of Deputies

Representatives of entities of the public ministry are going through the offices of the Chamber this Wednesday (13) in an attempt to stop the Revenge PEC or, at the very least, postpone the vote one more time, buying time to reduce damage.

Manoel Murrieta, president of National Association of Members of the Public Ministry (Conamp), is one of those who are, in person, participating in a meeting with the parties’ benches.

the antagonist found that the rapporteur Paulo Magalhães (photo), Bahia’s PSD, is trying to sew an agreement to remove some points from its text, presented only last week and which has had, so far, at least four different versions. The rapporteur has done what the president of the Chamber orders on this issue and is not available to the press.

The author of the text, the PT Paulo Teixeira (PT), which received the support of another 184 deputies, has told leaders that something between four or five sections of the text may leave the text that most provoked the indignation of prosecutors and prosecutors, who consider the proposal to be entirely bad.

Possible changes would involve the excerpts dealing with the preparation of the National Code of Ethics and Discipline of the members of the MP; of freezing of statute of limitations from infractions to the final decision on the conduct of the prosecutor or prosecutor; from CNMP attribution to power to review private acts of members of the institution; and what changes the composition of the board, expanding external influence about the Public Ministry. Read more here.

Deputies against the PEC believe that the vote may be for tomorrow or even for next week. The most optimistic assess that pressure has increased and there is still some chance that the proposal will not be approved, even with the eventual agreement led by Lira to try to tame the MP.