PS5 in stock on Amazon; secure yours!

The new generation relies on the shift from traditional HDs to SSD. This new type of technology vastly improves game loading, almost completely wiping out tedious loading screens.

The new PlayStation 5 controller, DualSense, is a pleasant surprise and perhaps one of the console’s highlights. Its design has a more premium bias, so to speak, with the Options and Create buttons being easier to access. In addition, the wide range of haptic feedback provides greater immersion in games, along with adaptive triggers with locks, which generate different behavior in the buttons (R2 and L2) throughout their gameplay.

Quiet and efficient, the PlayStation 5 packs a lot of power under its shell and delivers far superior performance than its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 5 – With Disc Player

Master the power of a custom CPU and GPU and SSD with built-in I/O that redefines the rules of what the PlayStation console can do. Maximize your gaming sessions with virtually instant load times for installed PS5 games and experience the new console’s amazing new graphics and features.

PlayStation 5 – Digital Version

The digital edition has all the technology of the version shown above, but without a disc player (plays only digital media).

Master the power of a custom CPU and GPU and SSD with built-in I/O that redefines the rules of what the PlayStation console can do. Maximize your gaming sessions with virtually instant load times for installed PS5 games and experience the amazing new graphics and features of the new PS5.

