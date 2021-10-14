public wants Victor as new farmer

Victor Pecoraro, Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro will compete this Wednesday (13) for the farmer’s hat on the rural reality show. Who deserves to win? The public has given their opinion on the matter and we checked the partial of the poll A Fazenda do UOL and DCI, the favoritism is pointed out to the actor.

Partial of the A Fazenda do UOL poll

The vote on who should become a farmer and thus escape the fields this week at UOL is with just over 7,000 votes so far and has Victor in first place.

The actor has 43.48% of the votes and a percentage 2.07% above that of Dayane Mello, in second place. In the partial of the A Fazenda UOL poll, the model has 41.41% of the public’s preference to escape this week’s hot spot.

Aline, on the other hand, is not favored by opponents and is in the flashlight, with only 15.11% of the preference.

Who should be the farmer?

The result of the poll on A Fazenda do DCI is similar to that of UOL. Victor is also in first place, with 51.29% of the votes.

Dayane is also in the second position in this partial, but the difference between the first and second place in the ranking is bigger. The model adds up to 32.63% so far, a percentage 18.67% below that of Victor. The lantern in the DCI partial is also Aline’s, the peoa has only 15.97% of the public vote.

Who must escape from the countryside? VOTE

How to Watch Live Farmer’s Tasting for Free

The contest for the confinement boss’ hat is held live – unlike the lamp test that is recorded – and that’s why you can watch it for free in real time even if you don’t have a television at home. For those who do not follow the reality show on TV, but who are not Playplus subscribers, it is possible to watch the Farmer’s Proof on the streaming platform because it is allowed to follow Record’s live programming for free.

However, it is necessary to make an account with login and password on the site, but rest assured that you do not need to pay anything for this. Today, Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:45 pm, access Playplus and click on ‘On Air’ to watch the dispute between Dayane, Aline and Victor, which so far has been appointed by the poll A Fazenda UOL as the public’s favorite to take the hat off in this dispute.

