Quake version for new generation is available with free upgrade

Game supports 4K and 120 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

THE Bethesda announced yesterday, 12, what Quake has a free update to the new generation of consoles. Users who already have the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One received a free update for the most recently released video games. The version is limited by brand, therefore, who owns the PS4 game, for example, will be able to update for free only PS5, but not for the newest Microsoft consoles.

Quake is also available now for digital purchase. in the official stores of the PlayStation and Microsoft for next generation video games. The price in both is close to R$ 50.00. Also, the game has free updates available To the Xbox Games Pass subscribers who have a Xbox Series S or X. To access the full game it takes a Ultimate service subscription.

Generation Upgrade

THE new version from the game arrives at the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series running at one 4K maximum resolution and 120 FPS, Besides support for current controls for both. To use in this resolution, it is Need a display that supports 4K and 120 FPS.

The game is a re-release of classic Quake, 1996, which completes 25 years in 2021. This version of Quake is a project developed by id Software, creator of the original, and the Nightdive Studios, recognized for bringing retro shooting games for the new platforms.

“Given their history of modernizing old titles, it’s hard to think of a better team for this job,” he said. Mike Rubits, id Software senior programmer, about the partnership between the studios, to PlayStation Blog.



– Continues after advertising –

How do I get the new version?

To get free Quake in new generations is simple. If you own the Xbox One game, O Xbox Series Will Use Smart Delivery System from Microsoft to update qualifying games automatically.

already in the sony console exist two options. The first is via Game Hub: navigate to the games menu on PS5 home screen and select the Quake Hub, select the (…) and PS5 | Complete | Quake PS5 update, after that the game will start downloading.

The second method is via PlayStation Store. At the PlayStation 5, search for quake at PlayStation Store and you will see the word “purchased” in the product block, just open the page and select download.

It is noteworthy that, if you have the Xbox One version of the game, you won’t be able to get the new version for free for PS5. For this you need the PS4 version. And the opposite is also true. According to the Bethesda, game distributor, there is no time limit for the update, so this process can be done at any time.



– Continues after advertising –

Behind the scenes video shows Scorpion’s classic move creation in Mortal Kombat

Ed Boon posted a video on his Twitter celebrating 30 years since the start of production for the fighting franchise



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: PSX Brazil, Bethesda