Qualifiers: USA win with Barcelona full-back strike, Mexico retains lead | qualifiers – north and central america

Mexico, the United States and Canada finished the triple round of Concacaf qualifiers for the World Cup in the G-3 tournament. On Wednesday, the Mexicans beat El Salvador 2-0 away from home, the Americans beat Costa Rica 2-1, and the Canadians had Alphonso Davies inspired by a 4-1 rout against Panama.

In Columbus, Keylor Navas’s Costa Rica took the lead early on with Fuller. But the United States tied with a great goal from Sergiño Dest, Barcelona full-back. He took it from the right to the middle and landed a beautiful kick with his left foot (see below). Leonel Moreira, against, made the second of the owners of the house, in a move by Timothy Weah.

In Toronto, Canada thrashed Panama 4-1 and took the rival from the G-3. Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies plays as a forward for the Canadian team and stood out with a goal, assist and several dribbles in the match.

In El Salvador, leaders Mexico beat the hosts 2-0 with goals from defender Héctor Moreno and striker Raúl Jiménez of Wolverhampton. In the other game of the round, Jamaica beat Honduras 2-0 in San Pedro.