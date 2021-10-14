Radio reveals Flamengo’s scheme to “turbine” Atlético-MG rivals

Credit: Disclosure

According to the Itatiaia Radio, Flamengo has offered money, the famous “white suitcase”, so that opponents have more motivation in games against Atlético-MG, the Rio team’s rival for the title of Brasileirão.

As an example, the radio mentions that in the 2-2 tie between Chapecoense and Galo, the team from Rio paid values ​​between R$ 400 thousand and R$ 500 thousand to the team from Santa Catarina.

Flamengo would also have offered similar amounts to Santos, for yesterday’s match (13), at Mineirão. However, Rooster gave no room for bad luck and won 3-1, in a comeback.

With the victories this Wednesday night, Atlético-MG continues to lead the Brasileirão, with 56 points, 11 more than Flamengo, who have, however, two games less played.

Investidor do Galo owns Rádio Itatiaia

It is worth noting that in May this year, businessman Rubens Menin, one of the main investors in the Atlético-MG cast, bought the Itatiaia radio station, which belonged to the Carneiro family.

“It’s a special day. After nearly 70 years of work, the Itatiaia change your command. The Carneiro family is moving away from the direction of Itatiaia Radio and passing control to a successful, recognized entrepreneur, thinking about continuity, preserving the values ​​established by Januário Carneiro [fundador]”, said the radio host when introducing Rubens Menin as the new owner.

