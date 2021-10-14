Raphinha changing clubs in the Premier League? Fabinho cheers up: ‘I expected this to happen’

Liverpool’s steering wheel spoke at a press conference before the match against Uruguay and it was all praise for Rapinha, Brazil’s standout in the last qualifiers

On the eve of the match against the Uruguay by South American World Cup qualifiers, the steering wheel Fabinho was the character of the press conference. And the steering wheel of Liverpool talked about an opponent of Premier League who has stood out with the shirt of the Brazilian team, forward Raphinha.

The repercussion of the match between Brazil and Uruguay for the South American qualifiers for the world Cup

Fabinho highlighted the quick adaptation with the hopscotch, praised the games made against the Venezuela, Colombia and opened the game about the rumors in England that put the player of the United Leeds in the crosshairs of Reds.

“Raphinha, since he arrived in the Premier League, has been performing and standing out very well in Leeds. Even in this transfer market, there were some talks that he could go to Liverpool, I even expected that to happen (laughs), but he stayed at Leeds”, he began by stating.

Fabinho and Raphinha during training for the Brazilian team Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

“Today he is the best player in Leeds. Whenever a team is going to play against them, they know that Raphinha is the player who can cause more danger”, he continued.

“In the first call-up, he started very well in both games, he was decisive against Venezuela, he participated in the three goals. Against Colombia, he came in very well. The feature he has is very unique. A left-handed player who goes up can go either way. This is very important for our team. Against Colombia he made the best plays of our team. It goes up, it can help us a lot”, concluded.