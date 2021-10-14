Raphinha’s agent, Deco admits Liverpool’s greed and predicts “bigger leap” for new national team titleholder | Brazilian Team

It only took 85 minutes on the field for the national team for Raphinha to introduce herself to the Brazilian fan and convince coach Tite to give her a chance as a starter with the hopscotch. After standing out in the second half of the games against Venezuela and Colombia, the forward will start the match against Uruguay, this Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT), at Arena da Amazônia.

Without ever having worked as a professional in Brazil, Raphinha is still being discovered by a good part of the public. Since being called up last month, the Leeds United player has seen his Instagram followers increase by 20% (to 347,000 at the time of publication). Google searches for him have also skyrocketed in recent days.

However, in the international football market, the prodigy has been followed for a long time. In the last transfer window, he had his name linked to some of the biggest clubs in England, such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

– Raphinha has become an important player in the Premier League, the club knows he has grown and things will happen naturally. He’s young, he has many challenges ahead, there are certainly several clubs that like him, and Liverpool do like him, there were surveys, but nothing official. Leeds wanted to keep him for another season – explains the former player and now manager Deco, who has taken care of Raphinha’s career since her youth.

– Raphinha is happy at Leeds and for sure the time will come to take the biggest leap in her career, to take a step forward. He has three more years of contract, but it is not the contract that defines the length of stay or prevents transfer. Leeds is aware, he will want to make an important sale, and Raphinha will end up growing in his career. — Deco

Born in Porto Alegre and raised in the Restinga neighborhood, Raphael Dias Belloli is 24 years old and before arriving in Leeds he passed by Vitória de Guimarães and Sporting, in Portugal, and Rennes, in France.

In this interview with ge, Deco talked about how he discovered the striker, commented on his career choices and recalled the advice he gave Raphinha when he was approached to defend the Italian national team – the player has dual citizenship.

– He had an opportunity with the Italian national team last year, there was a strong poll from the federation, and I gave him my advice. He knows what I think, I think that decisions are wise. I told Raphinha that he could have an opportunity in the Brazilian team, because he has different characteristics from the other extremes, I always thought. I see the team, I know Raphinha and I see football, I told him I would wait a bit, seeing that he would have a chance. But we were in a year of pandemic, a lot of people could not travel to see players, that makes it difficult. He stood out a lot in the Premier League, and Leeds is not one of the best known clubs. This drew attention, he has merit for having been called up.

Brazil lead the Qualifiers with 28 points and are unbeaten – with nine wins and one draw. Uruguay is fourth in the competition, with 12 points less.

Check out the interview with Deco below:

How did you discover Raphinha?

– Raphinha was already coming from a project at Imbituba (in Santa Catarina), with friends of ours, we took him to Avaí. Actually, this project was one of a guy who works with us, João Paulo, we knew that Raphinha had quality, like other players, but what really impressed me was in the São Paulo Cup, when I saw him playing up close. . What impressed me the most was his ability to play on the side of the field, the depth, the strong 1×1, he was already doing defensive work that was not very normal for Brazilian players. He had characteristics of players from Europe.

Did you understand that a transfer to Portugal before becoming a professional would be better for his development? Or was it something circumstantial, an opportunity that arose?

– I don’t have that thought, a player also develops in Brazil, it depends on the club. It was a question of opportunity, he was at Avaí, Vitória de Guimarães was a medium club, but with a good support and structure, it would give him this ability to learn and evolve. It was a matter of opportunity, our track record is a bit of that. Fabinho (also steering wheel of the Seleção) was the first one we brought to Portugal. I believe the young player has to have opportunity and following.

When the proposal to go to Vitória de Guimarães came up, didn’t Raphinha have other opportunities in Brazil?

– Actually, it was Avaí, perhaps in that transition from base to professional. I remember that Gonçalvez was the director of the club at the time and he liked him, he had plans to raise him. But the proposal was good, it was good, the project was good, as I said. It was good for everyone.

3 of 3 Former football player, Deco serves as manager of athletes — Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images A former football player, Deco serves as manager of athletes — Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Raphinha started at a medium club in Portugal, went through France and then arrived at a rising club in England. How much was this planned and how much was it defined according to the opportunities that arose?

– This career project thing… Of course, you try to analyze and advise as best you can, but then it’s the player, what he does on a daily basis, he’s dedicated, the agent is the one who advises, but he you have to work and look for the best solutions. After Vitória, Raphinha was sold to Sporting. Playing in Portugal was important for his growth, he went from a medium club to a big one. Then Sporting had to sell Raphinha, Rennes’ project was very good. At the time, Raphinha was the club’s biggest signing (for 20 million euros, in 2019). He stood out in the French Championship, and Rennes also needed to sell him, everything happened quickly in his career.

Then came Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds…

– Leeds’ option was good, a solid club, with a good coach. Leeds really believed in Raphinha and they hired him. During this entire period, we try to advise on the options we have, but in the end, the player builds his career as opportunities arise.

Do you now understand that staying in the Premier League is the best thing for his career? Or could he look for a new market soon?

– This is too hard. Every player has their dreams, their ambitions, children’s dreams, a number of things. But you can only make dreams come true on a daily basis. It is important for the national team to give this prestige, playing for the national team gives prestige, but the day-to-day is fundamental, and he has done it well in Leeds. Raphinha will play at the highest level for many years, I don’t know if in Premier forever, but he will definitely be in the options.

He is valued and this title in the Seleção can give Raphinha an even greater chance. Is the trend a Leeds exit in the next window?

– Raphinha has a market, and Leeds has high expectations, it was never a project in a hurry. He has ambitions to play at a higher level despite Leeds being in the Premier League. But this is not the time (to talk about it) and his focus, things will happen naturally.

How is your relationship with Raphinha?

– Monitoring is fundamental and I do this not only with him, but also with Caio, from Monaco, Tabata, from Sporting, and a series of players, young or not. I like talking to Raphinha, discussing the game, the coach, everyday things, we have a special relationship, because he is a good boy, who understands. His father I’ve known for 20 years.

Where do you know his father?

– I know him from his days in Barcelona, ​​his father played in a group called Samba Tri, very well known in Rio Grande do Sul, by friends of (Ronaldinho) Gaucho. He sometimes played in Barcelona.