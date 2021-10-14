Raphinha’s turn? Striker must win a chance in the National Team







Raphinha in action for the Brazilian team (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF) Photo: Throw!

Brazil will end the triple round of World Cup qualifiers with a possible surprise among the holders. Highlight of Brazilian Team coming from the bank against Venezuela and Colombia, little raph should win a chance in the starting eleven against Uruguay, next Thursday, at Arena da Amazônia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCIJfStejoo

The forward of Leeds United-ING has been one of the pleasant surprises of this FIFA Date for Canarinho. Option for the second half in the last two games, the shirt 17, even with a short field time, was one of the highlights of the team commanded by Tite.

The good performances, of course, caught the coach’s attention. In training held at Colina Stadium, on Tuesday, the commander called Raphinha to start a tactical activity, forming an offensive quartet alongside Lucas Paquetá, on the left side, and Gabriel Jesus and Neymar, ahead.

Raphinha brings up the question of “Brazilianness”. He is a fast winger who has dribbling as his main virtue. Left-handed, he plays on the right side and usually looks for diagonal attacks to finish with the dominant leg – that’s how he played in the two games he played for the Seleção, by the way.

For all he has shown in the Canarinho games and solid season at Leeds – three goals in seven Premier League games this season – it was no secret that Raphinha’s entry was just a matter of time. Now, the question is whether the 24-year-old athlete will continue to take the chance.