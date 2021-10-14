Realme GT Master Edition already has a date to be released in Brazil

Realme revealed this Wednesday (13) the date to bring a new product to the Brazilian market. The Chinese manufacturer will launch the GT Master Edition cell phone in the country, as its “flagship that fits in your pocket”, next Tuesday, October 19th. The model was already approved by Anatel since mid-August. With the future inclusion, the brand will offer smartphones ranging from the entry-level to the premium segment, in addition to the line of devices aimed at the Internet of Things. See the highlights of this new device.

The GT Master realme delivers a tactile engine in its design, with support for steam chamber cooling and NFC technology for pay-for-approach. It weighs from 174 grams – depending on the color – and has a thickness in the range of 8 mm. Its technical specifications are composed of a Snapdragon 778G mobile platform – with 5G network support –, 8 GB of RAM memory and 256 GB of storage. The display is a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The battery has a capacity of 4,300 mAh, with ultra-fast charging of 65W and Android 11 operating system, under the really custom UI 2.0 interface. The camera suite has three rear sensors, led by a 64 MP from Sony. The other two consist of an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro. On the front, there is a 32 MP front lens, also manufactured by the Japanese company.

Realme has not yet revealed the price of the GT Master Edition, but promises special conditions for its purchase. At the very least, it is already known that there will be a pre-sale period between the 19th and 21st of October. So, what are your expectations for the arrival of the “cheap top” of the Chinese brand in Brazil? Tell us!

