Realme TV Stick released with Google TV and support for 4K content

Confirming all the rumors and following the example of other manufacturers, the realme took advantage of the global launch of the GT Neo 2 to announce its first dongle that turns any old TV into smart.

Known as the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick TV, the device follows the Amazon Fire TV Stick recipe and looks more like a large flash drive that can be “spiked” into the HDMI port of older TVs.

According to the manufacturer, the device’s processor is a quad-core that works together with a dual-core GPU. However, the realme did not reveal the name of the set.

The dongle ships with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

See the minimalist design below: