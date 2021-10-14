Realme TV Stick released with Google TV and support for 4K content

Confirming all the rumors and following the example of other manufacturers, the realme took advantage of the global launch of the GT Neo 2 to announce its first dongle that turns any old TV into smart.
Known as the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick TV, the device follows the Amazon Fire TV Stick recipe and looks more like a large flash drive that can be “spiked” into the HDMI port of older TVs.
According to the manufacturer, the device’s processor is a quad-core that works together with a dual-core GPU. However, the realme did not reveal the name of the set.
The dongle ships with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.
See the minimalist design below:
The new Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick TV also supports HDMI 2.1 and this allows content to play on the 4K resolution at 60fps.
The device even supports HDR10+ and AV1 codec.
The dongle also has a remote control that brings a microphone to the Google Assistant. Finally, the operating system chosen by the Chinese is Google TV, which has a series of applications and special features.
Initially announced in the Indian market, the new Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick TV can now be ordered from Flipkart by 3,999 rupees, something around R$ 294 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
For now, there is no forecast for sales of this device on national soil.
What did you think of the new realme dongle? Is it a good option compared to Amazon products? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.