“Relief and duty accomplished,” say widows

After more than 15 hours of trial that resulted in the conviction of eight soldiers responsible for the death of musician Evaldo Rosa and waste picker Luciano Macedo in April 2019, the widows say that now the feeling is one of relief and a duty fulfilled.

In the early hours of this Thursday (14), the Military Court of Justice decided to sentence Lieutenant Nunes to 31 years and six months of imprisonment in a closed regime. Another seven were sentenced to 28 years in prison in a closed regime.

The eight convicts will be expelled from the corporation for proven guilty. The other four soldiers who did not fire on the day of the crime were acquitted. All 12 were acquitted of the charge of failing to help.

It’s a great feeling of accomplishment, for being able to honor my husband’s name. How satisfying it is to be able to get home and share this news with my son. I am very grateful to God, it was He who supported me from that moment until today

Luciana Nogueira, wife of Evaldo

Moved, the musician’s widow thanked the members of the Special Council of Justice and said she was afraid of justice not being done: “I’m a little numb because from the beginning my fear was of injustice, fear of not having a dignified justice for being judged for them. I want to thank everyone who sat there and voted humanely. I am so grateful, they have no idea how they are bringing peace to my soul.”

“I know that this will not bring my husband back, but it would also not be fair to leave here without a positive answer and leave the speech of some, who wanted to follow the thesis that my husband was not good and also wanted to incriminate Luciano, a hero”, vented the nursing technician.

Dayana Fernandes, widow of waste picker Luciano Macedo Image: Daniele Dutra

Accompanied by her two-year-old daughter, who waste picker Luciano Macedo never got to know, Dayana Fernandes was thrilled with the decision: “I’m very satisfied, relieved. I thought the judge’s decision was very fair, but my feeling now is relief and sadness, to stay remembering all that again,” said the widow. With Ayla on her lap and a blouse emblazoned with her husband’s photo, Dayana headed to the bus stop to return home.

“Today I’m going to get home, take a shower and go to sleep. I’m going to grab my son and tell him everything. Today Davi would be here, but he got sick and thought it best not to come. I want to tell him that mom was a warrior, You always stood up for me and for you, I love you. As your father said, he was our foundation, our foundation, but today my foundation is you. Unfortunately you won’t have an old daddy, but I want to tell you that everyone every day I bend my knees and ask God that he can give you the opportunity to give you an old mother,” vented Luciano’s widow.

“As long as I exist, you will not be alone. I will play the role of your father if he were here he would. He always said ‘my son will be a good man’, so I will honor and wherever Duda is, he will be happy with us,” said Luciana in honor of her 9-year-old son Davi who saw his own father being killed by the military.

On April 7, 2019, Evaldo was driving with his family to a baby shower when the vehicle was shot in Guadalupe, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, by hundreds of shots fired by the military. The musician was hit by nine shots, and his car by 62 — a total of 257 shots from a rifle and pistol.

Also inside the musician’s car were his father-in-law, Sérgio Gonçalves de Araújo, 59 —who was grazed and survived, Luciana, the couple’s son —then aged 7— and a family friend.

Waste picker Luciano Macedo saw the scene and tried to help the family, but he also ended up being shot. He was rescued but died 11 days after the crime.

Luciana thanked the press and the support given to her case over the last two years: “I was often not optimistic, I thought that this was not going to lead to anything. I want to thank you for your affection. You can imagine my pain, but that’s all. who really knows is who lives. I lived, I survived, thanks to my good God, my son survived, my friend and my stepfather. So I can only thank God,” she blurted out.

Regarding the judge’s final decision, the nursing technician defined the military’s penalty as fair: “I would tell you that I would not think it was fair if I left here with a negative answer. I thought it fair because justice is being done, for me to honor the name of my husband who was a good man,” he said.