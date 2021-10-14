Remember him? Nasri’s newly retired fitness draws attention in friendly match in France | french football

Ex-Manchester City and Arsenal, 34-year-old Samir Nasri announced his retirement less than a month ago and, this Wednesday, drew attention at a charity friendly at the Vélodrome in Marseille. But not by acting on the field. For the physical form.

First of all, it’s worth mentioning: Nasri’s last match was in October 2019, two years ago. He ended the 2019/20 season at Anderlecht, Belgium, but has not returned to play since. And at the end of last month, he confirmed that his professional career was over.

Nasri was one of the guests of Didier Drogba and Unicef ​​France for the friendly called “Game of Heroes”, which raised funds for the foundation maintained by the former Chelsea striker in Côte d’Ivoire. The Ivorian, in turn, was in good shape, at 43, and scored three goals.

The match was between legends of Olympique de Marseille and representatives of Unicef, which featured former French players, sportsmen and artists. Among those who acted were former baseball player Tony Parker, tennis player Alize Lim, Parker’s wife, and two-time Olympic champion judoka Teddy Riner.

Among the idols of Marseille were players like Djibril Cissé, Desailly, Van Buyten, Ravanelli and Pirés. The match ended with a victory for the legends of Olympique by 7-4, for more than 30,000 people at the Vélodrome.