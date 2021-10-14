Renato Gaúcho celebrates breaking the taboo and praises Andreas: “Golaço, de placa” – Flamengo

PHOTO: RELEASE / FLAMENGO

Last Wednesday (13), Flamengo beat Juventude 3-1, at Maracanã, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. In a fight for the Tri, the red-black team broke one of the few taboos that remained: free kick. The feat was greatly celebrated by coach Renato Gaúcho at a press conference.

The last time Flamengo scored a free kick was on June 10, 2018, that is, 1,221 days without swinging the net in this way. At the time, Diego Ribas was the author of the goal. This time, Andreas Pereira was the name of the person who converted the charge perfectly.

— Glad we broke this taboo again. I’ve played in several games at Maracanã as a player, as a coach, and I remember Zico doing this kind of free kick. Roberto Dynamite too. And today was a great goal. From board. We trained almost daily, and we knew that sooner or later the ball would go in. We won one more move, one more concern for the opponent.

To commit to memory: Andreas Pereira. Only. What a great goal. As if that wasn’t enough, Flamengo ended the 1,221-day fast. Perfect billing. Can you make the check now, Nation? #columnarfla pic.twitter.com/4ZqfDUVote — Letícia Marques (@soyyleticia) October 13, 2021

The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!

With another taboo broken, Rubro-Negro is getting ready to face Cuiabá, on Sunday (17), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. Currently, Flamengo is the vice-leader, with 45 points, while the opponent is 12th, with 31 in the score.