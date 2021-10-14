Renault Kwid no longer sold in Argentina due to government restrictions

With almost four years of presence in the Argentine market, the Renault Kwid will be discontinued there – at least temporarily. Until then sold as an entry model for the brand, as is the case here, the subcompact was imported from Brazil and will no longer be offered in the country due to import restrictions imposed by the local government, according to information from Argentina Autoblog.

Launched in November 2017 in Argentina, the Kwid that was sold there was not manufactured in the country, but in the Brazilian factory in São José dos Pinhais (PR). And this is precisely one of the problems: Renault was questioned by the government about its trade balance for not complying with the projection for local production and exports. With that, the government accused the company of being “more importing than productive” in Argentina.

Consulted by the Argentina Autoblog website, the Argentine subsidiary of Renault informed the reason for the suspension of the sale of the Kwid in the country:

“Due to availability problems generated by import restrictions and with the objective of promoting nationally manufactured vehicles, we were forced to take the decision to temporarily suspend the marketing of the Kwid model in our country. We know that the Kwid is a vehicle with great acceptance by the Argentine public and we hope at some point to be able to bring it back to our market, when contextual conditions allow it.”

As a result, Renault had to stop selling the Kwid imported from Brazil to favor the sale of cars produced in Argentina. In other words, the measure ended up being taken by the automaker after being pressured by the Government – ​​which certainly wants to value “the national product”. And among the models currently produced by Renault Argentina are the Sandero, Logan, Stepway, Kangoo and also the Alaskan pickup.

Counting all units sold since it landed in Argentina in 2017, the Kwid sold 45,556 units, with 2018 being its best year, when it counted 22,527 units. And if you think the Kwid in Brazil is expensive, know that the last units sold there were sold at prices between 1,886,300 pesos (R$ 105,623 in direct conversion) and 2,089,600 pesos (R$ 117,007).

In Brazil, the Kwid goes on sale normally and will be restyled to ensure a good visual update. In the catch that we disclosed in July, everything indicates that the subcompact will adopt the same style as the Indian model. This means that the new Kwid will have split headlights, with the LED daytime running lights in the top section and the main lights in the lower section.

New Indian Renault Kwid

If the new Kwid follows the changes in the model sold in India also in the cabin, the hatch will have the new MediaNav Evolution multimedia center with an 8-inch screen and voice recognition, as well as a redesigned instrument panel (including color dials and digital speedometer) . Defective seats and a new steering wheel are also expected. If you adopt the innovations of the Indian version of the compact SUV, the launch of the new Renault Kwid could take place in 2022, as the 2023 line.