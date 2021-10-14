Resort in Trancoso, Bahia, voted the best in the world

The five-star resort Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa in Trancoso was voted the best resort in the world by “Condé Nast Traveler” magazine. The Bahian establishment, which for three years tops the list of the Best of South America in the Readers’ Choice Awards, an award promoted by the publication for 34 years and disclosed annually, in 2021 also took the best of the outstanding resorts of other continents.

From the complete list of the category, which mentions 50 resorts around the globe, Uxua is the only Brazilian. Inaugurated in 2009, the structure of the site actually consists of a group of historic houses in the Quadrado region, central part of Trancoso, founded by Jesuit missionaries in 1586.

Image: Reproduction

Image: Reproduction

Founder of the business, Dutch designer Wilbert Das restored five houses that today make up the Uxua, in addition to building another nine using reclaimed materials from the region and following the construction standards already established by Bahia artisans.

Image: Reproduction

Image: Reproduction

Today there are 9,000 square meters in the complex with private gardens, a swimming pool that would have medicinal properties in adventurine quartz, lounge, gym and spa. There are two restaurants in the resort, the first within the square and the beach bar, built from old fishing boats. Both are inspired by traditional Bahian cuisine.

Image: Reproduction

Image: Reproduction

Inside the resort there is also Vida Lab, an initiative led by a physician and a nutritionist who develop personalized nutritional programs based on the local biome. In the gardens, two old looms still produce organic cotton caftans and kimonos which, together with handcrafted ceramic pieces and decorative objects, are available for sale to guests at the local studio.

Image: Reproduction

Image: Reproduction

Both Wilbert Das’ house and other private residences that are part of the Uxua complex — including that of CNN American journalist Anderson Cooper — are also available for rent to interested guests.

Image: Reproduction

Image: Reproduction

Condé Nast Traveler is a prestigious publication in the field of tourism and annually conducts a survey of its readers to find out which hotels, airlines, countries, resorts have really stood out in the last twelve months. The magazine’s team consulted about 800,000 people through a questionnaire made available on its website between April 1st and May 31, 2021.

The form already contains establishments that are suggested by the magazine’s editors and they are evaluated according to several criteria by the public as excellent, very good, good, fair and insufficient.

Image: Reproduction

Image: Reproduction

The results collected are converted into percentages and the average of the grades received by each establishment or destination determines the final grade. In the case of Uxua, the average was 99.99, out of 100 possible points.

Rates at the award-winning resort start at $2,100, depending on the guest’s chosen home. Reservations can be made through the website.