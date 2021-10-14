Results of Lotofácil 2346 today, Wednesday (10/13/21)

Starting at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Wednesday, October 13th, the draw for the result of Lotofácil Contest 2346 will take place. The ticket with 15 dozens can be awarded with R$ 1.5 million.

Result of Lotofácil 2346

So check out today’s Lotofácil 2346 numbers: 01-04-05-08-10-11-12-14-16-17-18-19-21-22-25.

Lotofácil Winners

To win the jackpot, players must match all 15 scores of the result of today’s Lotofácil contest 2345. If there is more than one winning ticket, the Caixa Lotteries will split the amount equally between the winners.

In the three smallest ranges, the prizes are fixed and players can win: R$25 for 13 hits, R$10 for 12 hits and R$5 for 11 hits. The second and first tracks receive a percentage of the amount collected in the contest.

How to receive the award?

To receive the prize, the winners of the result of Lotofácil 2346 must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF. If the value is up to R$1,903.98, it is also possible to withdraw at lottery outlets.

Winners of online bets can also request the transfer of the amount to a Mercado Pago account. The redemption period is up to 90 calendar days from the draw.

The probability of hitting the result of Lotofácil 2246 with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a 20 tens game (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

Read too: Federal Lottery result