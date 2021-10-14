Rico Melquiades questions Sthe about Bil and aline

In the tree house of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Rico Melquiades sought out Sthe Matos to talk after a small exchange of barbs in the shack organized by Valentina Francavilla with the pedestrians and warned the pedestrian to open their eyes with Bil Araújo.

I know there is friendship between man and woman. Of course there is and this is normal, but do you think your husband (actually is engaged) will be happy to see you smoothing Bil? If it were the other way around, Victor had smoothed a woman here, would you be like you outside? Only I know there’s nothing like that with you and him because I know you. I know there is a friendship between a woman and a man. I know all of this. But, like, play, Stefane. Get out of Bil’s leftover because Bil won’t give you the prize” , declared Rico Melquiades.

Sthefane Matos, in turn, explained that he is living the experience of “A Fazenda 2021” without letting anyone influence him in the game and cited the case of the controversy with Dayane Mello in the first days of confinement.

“Really, I’m just living it because I don’t really know how to play, not even this strategy thing. Outside, when I told my family and friends that I had no idea what this is, everyone said ‘just be you.’ Here I am, really, just being me. Like, like, I don’t have a vision of things. Now I’m starting to care about things. A lot of times I find myself lost here, you know?” she declared, and added:

You may be looking at it that way, but really, from my heart, I’m not playing anyone’s game here. I’ve never talked about anyone’s vote here. I never let myself be influenced by anyone. For example, Day, I’ve said several times here that I like Day a lot. When I got here, something happened to her.

“I heard about the finger. Didn’t I?” asked Rico. “That, I didn’t know her and could use it here as a reason to vote. Afterwards, several people wanted to say that she did that in spite of herself, understand? She had done it because she didn’t like me. When I arrived, there was already something strong on her side. , but I didn’t want to get anyone’s opinion and I decided to live with that”, explained the girl.

The digital influencer said she called Dayane to settle the score and made sure that her vote for Aline Mineiro in the formation of the fourth farm was not part of a plot.

I think the judgment is very wrong. We’ve never had this conversation here and you’re judging me for something you don’t know. man if i was heard [eles], I would hate her. What did I do? I called her and asked if what she had done was for me or was it at the party time, because it’s normal to drink and go crazy. However, from the moment people started talking, I was curious that she could have done this because she didn’t like me and I went to ask her. I hear everyone talk about her a lot, but I can’t see what people say about her and fuck**. That’s what I’m feeling. I’m going by my intuition.

“Dayane talked about you on the live. They asked who was trustworthy. Then I said ‘Aline, Erika’ and she told ‘Sthefane too.’ “I like her a lot,” commented Sthe Matos. Rico then questioned her colleague from lockdown:

Were you influenced to vote for Aline?

Sthe said again that the vote for Aline was even informed to the peoa before the formation of the land.

“No, by God. That’s why I’m saying you judged me wrong. When I talked to Aline, I made it clear that it’s nothing for what Rico did. Your choices are your choices. In my head, I would never judge she for supporting a friend because I would do the same. I disagree with that, however, if people think that, I can’t change my mind here,” he revealed, and said that Bil is, yes, his priority in the game:

I have my priorities here, just as you have your priorities. Bil is my priority, Mileide comes first, there’s also Dynho and I know they’re people you don’t have good affinity with.

“I respect. What I’m afraid of is you being influenced,” Rico commented. “I’m not. These people are the ones I really care about,” explained the girl.

Rico Melquiades then directed Sthe Matos to try to analyze Bil to see if the former “BBB 21” really likes her.

Here is a person who will win. Try looking at Bil with other eyes too. Like, try to analyze him to see if his game. I’m not saying he’s a bad person, but try to analyze it. I feel he doesn’t like you, but I could be wrong.

“I’m not living in the shadow of him or anyone else. I’m really kind of lost, but I’m not living in anyone’s shadow. I judge people by what they are to me and not to others,” concluded Sthe Matos.

