Robozão makes patients and staff happy at Uopeccan de Umuarama

This Wednesday (13) Robozão made the patients and staff happy at Uopeccan Hospital in Umuarama. There were moments of relaxation, within the program of the Pink October campaign, which aims to encourage women to take preventive exams, especially for breast cancer.

Robozão came to Umuarama through the company Gazin. According to the director of the hospital in Umuarama, Wanderley Rosa, he commented that Gazin has always been a partner of the entity. He recalled that a few years ago Robozão was also in the hospital, bringing fun. “The Hospital depends on help, on resources and our expenses here are large. We depend on this support from the community and Gazin always supports us”, he pointed out.

Wanderley stressed that the Pink October campaign is essential to encourage women to take care of their health, to undergo tests such as Pope Nicolas, mammography, among others.

During the Pandemic some tests were suspended. Only oncologic and emergency patients were being treated. Routine examinations were paralyzed and the appointments, which take place daily, have recently returned. Appointments are made from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, online, in person and by phone (44) 2031-0754.

For the months of October and November, places for scheduling are practically sold out and exams are being scheduled for December.

