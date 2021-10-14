Rock in Rio 2022 announces main attraction for the World Stage; check out

The band included the musical event in Brazil on their “Music of the Spheres” tour. Learn more details.

This Thursday (10/14), Rock in Rio 2022 organizers announced the participation of Coldplay band as the main attraction on the World Stage. The presentation will be on September 10th. Coldplay’s last performance at the event was in the 2011 edition.

What would be the ninth edition of Rock in Rio this year was postponed to September 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2021, organizers announced the new date for the event. The band is also releasing their new album “Music of Spheres” and promotion tour this Friday (10/15).

The concerts on this new album aim to promote debate and awareness about the climate crisis and best practices for the environment. About the tour, the band explained that the production that involves all the shows was carried out after two years of consultation with environmental experts, with the intention of making the presentations more sustainable.

In addition to musical appreciation, the band wants to share with fans all their knowledge and engagement on climate issues.

Rock in Rio 2022

The rock festival in the city of Rio de Janeiro has already confirmed its date: between the 2nd and 11th of September of next year. Of the attractions that have already been announced for the world stage of Rock in Rio 2022, are:

September 2 – Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura;

September 3 – Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok;

September 4th – Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Iza;

September 10 – Coldplay;

September 11 – Dua Lipa and Ivete Sangalo.

The attractions of Sunset stage have also been released: