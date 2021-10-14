Rogério Ceni is the new coach of São Paulo | São Paulo

Rogério Ceni is the new coach of São Paulo. Hours after Hernán Crespo left, the São Paulo idol was announced by the club for the sequence of the Brazilian Championship, with a contract until December 2022.

Ceni wants to lead São Paulo this Thursday, against Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship, at Morumbi, but it depends on regularization at CBF – the name of the coach needs to be published in the entity’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin).

– We needed to make a quick decision, and, in line with our line of reasoning and the diagnosis of the entire football department, the correct option was Rogério Ceni. I had already made it clear that, in the event of a vacancy in the position, he would be our first alternative, if he were free on the market. As good as São Paulo is, he didn’t need more than 15 minutes to make this return home – said President Julio Casares.

– He saw this invitation as a summons. After all, Rogério’s image is directly linked to the club. Even because he felt at home, he wanted to start work right away. I also take the opportunity to thank coach Hernán Crespo and his technical committee for the service provided, for the dedication and for the title of Paulistão – he added.

Ceni returns to the technical command of the Tricolor after four years. In 2017, he took over the team in his first job as a coach. After winning the Florida Cup, he failed to perform well with the team and was fired seven months after starting work.

In São Paulo, there were 35 games as the club’s coach, with 14 wins, 11 draws and 10 defeats. The use of points was around 50%.

Rogério Ceni no longer thought about working this year after leaving Flamengo in July. However, the fact that the invitation was from São Paulo made the coach rethink his decision.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni playing for Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Rogério Ceni performing for Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

Ceni has not worked since leaving Flamengo’s command. The coach is the current Brazilian champion for the rubro-negro club, but lost his job due to criticism for the team’s performance.

The biggest idol in the history of São Paulo, as a goalkeeper, Rogério Ceni retired at the end of 2015, after having won the greatest titles in the club’s history: three Brazilians, three state, two Club World Cups and two Libertadores. In total, there were 1237 games with the tricolor shirt, 938 as captain, and 131 goals. He is the greatest goalkeeper in history.

