Rooster shoots at the Brasileirão and title chance approaches 90%

Atlético-MG’s campaign in the Brazilian Championship is breathtaking. Isolated leader of the most important competition in the country, with 56 points won, the team led by coach Cuca has an 89.9% chance of getting the cup, according to a survey by the mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). Flamengo, in second place, has 9.7%.

Another point that draws attention is the undefeated series of alvinegro in the most important competition in the country. With the victory by 3-1 over Santos, won last night (13), at Mineirão, Galo reached 18 games without knowing what it means to be defeated. 109 days ago, the team from Minas Gerais lost to Peixe, in Vila Belmiro and, since then, either won or drew in Serie A.

Owner of the less leaked defense of Brasileirão, with only 17 goals conceded, Galo is also the best home team. So far, there are 31 points conquered out of 36 possible. The use is 86.1% at home. There were 10 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

As a visitor, the miners also occupy the top of the table. Out of 39 possible points, 25 are conquered. With 7 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats, alvinegro has 64% success outside their domains.

Leader of the turn, Cuca’s team also appears as the first place in the returno, which is approaching the 27th round. It is worth remembering that the game against Grêmio was postponed and, as a result, the favorite for the title (at this time) made only 26 matches.

next game

In the next round, Atlético-MG will face the namesake of Goiás, away from home. The match, scheduled for Sunday (16), will start at 18:15 (GMT).