Round 6 breaks record and becomes Netflix’s most watched series

Many conflicts, reflections, tests of human personality, betrayals, ambitions and the most primitive feelings surfaced make the Round 6 series a success. The production managed to break the record and become the most watched series to date on the Netflix streaming platform.

The series follows the Ki-drama genre and involves elements that ended up attracting children and teenagers, although the indicative rating is 16 years old. Fruit of an effervescent period in South Korean production, Round 6 is paired with the film “Parasite”, which was another worldwide phenomenon produced in the country.

Other genres in the field of arts and entertainment, produced in South Korea, conquered the world and it was no different in Brazil. K-pop, for example, has become a fad among young people around the world, mainly thanks to BTS. “Squid Game”, the original name of the series, was released on September 17th and has already reached 111 million accounts platform in less than a month.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a second season of production, but it is believed that it will likely be developed. The South Korean government has also encouraged this entertainment industry in order to strengthen the country’s economy and tourism.

In 94 countries, Round 6 ranks first on the platform’s top 10 list. This massive success has motivated creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who for a long time knocked on many doors looking for anyone interested.

In a recent interview in Brazil, Dong-hyuk stated that do not discard a new season.