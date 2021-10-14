‘Round 6’ has Netflix’s biggest original series debut; understand the phenomenon – Culture

Sharp plot, social allegory and scathing violence scenes are the ingredients of the success of Round 6, a dystopian series from Netflix which has become the latest global phenomenon to emerge from the South Korea.

just like in Parasite, which in 2020 became the first non-English production to win the Oscar for best film, its protagonists are from the most marginalized strata of society.

people sinking into debt, a precarious worker immigrant, or a defector from North Korea compete in children’s games for 45.6 billion won ($38 million). If they lose, they pay with their lives.

the script of Round 6 it is a success In all world.

A few days after his debut last month, the chief executive of Netflix stated that “it is very likely to become their biggest product to date”.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series confirms the growing influence of South Korean popular culture, with world phenomena such as the group K-pop BTS, or the Parasite, by filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.

For critics, in addition to the origin of production, the explanation for its success lies in the themes discussed and in its criticism of the evils of capitalism, which are universal, especially with a pandemic that has increased inequality.

“The growing tendency to prioritize benefits over the well-being of the individual” is “a phenomenon we see in capitalist societies around the world,” Sharon Yoon, professor of Korean Studies at Notre-Dame University, told AFP.

In February, the Netflix announced plans to invest US$ 500 million this year alone in series and films produced in South Korea.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen the world fall in love with incredible Korean content, made in Korea,” said platform co-executive director Ted Sarandos.

“Our commitment to Korea is strong. We will continue to invest and collaborate with Korean narrators in a wide range of genres and formats,” he added.

The country’s history is full of wars, poverty and authoritarian governments, themes and phenomena to which its artists responded by exploring power, violence and social issues. This created a vibrant cultural scene that, in different formats, reached a wide international audience.

In the beginning, Korean dramas were very popular on Asian television. Afterwards, his cinema was awarded at several European festivals, and K-pop groups gained fans all over the world.

The coronation came with the Oscar of Parasite, an acid critique of the inequality between rich and poor that explores the dark side of the 12th world economy.

Round 6 is ‘bloody, weird and hard’

the director of Round 6, Hwang Dong-hyuk, finished his script a decade ago, but the producers refused to bet on a story they considered “too bloody, strange and difficult”.

Her previous work has dealt with issues such as sexual abuse, intercountry adoption, or disability – all of which are loosely inspired by facts.

His first television production includes references to traumatic collective experiences that have been etched in the country’s memory, such as the 1997 Asian financial crisis or the 2009 layoffs of the automaker Ssangyong Motor.

“South Korea has become a very unequal society relatively quickly and recently, over the last two decades,” Vladimir Tijonov, professor of Korean Studies at the University of Oslo, Norway, told AFP.

Social mobility has become “much less possible” now than it was in 1997, and “the trauma of growing inequality … spills over onto the screen,” he says.

THE Netflix offers to series in a dubbed and subtitled version in several languages, expanding its potential audience.

Brian Hu, professor of film at the University of San Diego (USA), says that the fact that it is a success in almost 100 countries shows that it was not made just for a Western audience.

“Western audiences have largely associated foreign productions with descriptions of poverty, and this has become a way of belittling the rest of the world,” he told AFP.

“What is unique about Parasite and Round 6 is that, although they show poverty and class inequality, they do it in a way that highlights the technical and cinematographic modernity of Korea,” he added.