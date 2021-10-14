‘Round 6’: the crisis plaguing South Korea and inspiring Netflix series

  • Sarah A. Son
  The Conversation*

Scene from 'Round 6'

Seong Gi-Hun and Cho Sang-Woo, two of the series’ protagonists

Round 6 is anything but a typical Korean sugar water television series.

In a scathing reference to life in South Korea today, viewers are introduced to a story of violence, betrayal and despair.

All of this revolves around a series of gruesome games in which players literally fight to the death.

Despite the ultra-violent content, Round 6 captivated audiences around the world, becoming the most watched series on Netflix in at least 90 countries.