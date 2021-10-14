‘Round 6’: the crisis plaguing South Korea and inspiring Netflix series

Sarah A. Son

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, Seong Gi-Hun and Cho Sang-Woo, two of the series’ protagonists

Round 6 is anything but a typical Korean sugar water television series.

In a scathing reference to life in South Korea today, viewers are introduced to a story of violence, betrayal and despair.

All of this revolves around a series of gruesome games in which players literally fight to the death.

Despite the ultra-violent content, Round 6 captivated audiences around the world, becoming the most watched series on Netflix in at least 90 countries.

The drama takes viewers on a suspenseful journey over nine episodes, in which a group of people mired in debt and personal misfortunes participate in a series of six survival games, inspired by traditional South Korean children’s games.

The losers will die through a relentless process of elimination, and the lone winner will get 46.5 billion South Korean won (about R$214 million).

The first episodes reveal the circumstances that led the central characters to lose everything.

The viewer is presented with a series of very different lives, but each is mired in debt and misery.

A man who becomes unemployed and then becomes indebted to failed business ventures and gambling joins an unsuccessful fund manager.

An elderly man who is dying of cancer plays alongside a North Korean defector.

A Pakistani migrant worker and a gangster, along with hundreds of other equally unhappy individuals who have fallen out of favor with South Korean capitalism, are betting all their chips.

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, The stories of these 456 players are fraught with debt and misery.

Round 6 joins other recent South Korean film productions, in particular the Oscar-winning film of 2020, Parasite, by offering a scathing criticism of the socioeconomic inequality that plagues the lives of many citizens in the country.

More specifically, it speaks of the deepening of the indebtedness crisis of families that affects the middle and lower classes.

debt and inequality

South Korea’s household indebtedness has risen sharply in recent years, reaching more than 100% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — the highest in Asia.

The country’s richest 20% have a net worth 166 times that of the poorest 20%, a disparity that has increased by 50% since 2017.

There has been a rise in debt to income and a recent rise in interest rates.

This has left in an even more precarious position those who do not have the resources to deal with unforeseen events, such as a sudden dismissal or a case of illness in the family.

The Gini Index, which measures the distribution of national wealth, puts South Korea at roughly the same level as the UK — and in a better position than the US.

However, rising youth unemployment, rising property prices and the global pandemic have reversed the modest reduction in inequality seen in recent years under Moon Jae-in’s progressive government.

And it’s not just families that are getting into debt to pay for housing and education costs — an essential expense for the middle class who hope to guarantee their children’s access to university.

In August, the South Korean government announced new lending restrictions aimed at reducing debt among young people.

Millennials and those in their 30s owe the most in relation to their income.

But attempts to restrict borrowing have led some people to turn to lenders with higher costs and higher risks.

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, In the series, Seong Gi-Hun is a gambling addict who can’t even buy his daughter a birthday present.

This choice leaves many at the mercy of debt collectors, if for a slight change of circumstances they are unable to meet the payments.

Although few can find themselves in the hands of gangsters who threaten to take their organs for sale, as shown in Round 6, the burden of overwhelming debt is a deepening social problem — not to mention the leading cause of suicide in South Korea.

Players, winners and losers

Inclusion in Round 6 of other characters representing South Korea’s disadvantaged minorities highlights the consequences of socioeconomic inequality for these groups as well.

The cruel exploitation by the employer of a factory of a migrant worker who is forced to join the game is representative of the barriers to upward mobility for those in South and Southeast Asia.

North Korean defectors also appear as individuals who must fight on multiple fronts to achieve both financial stability and social inclusion.

The series mocks Christianity, repeatedly expressing the growing shift in public opinion about South Korea’s rapid development during the 1970s and 1980s and its connection to church growth at the time.

The so-called Protestant work ethic was the cornerstone of the economic “miracle” of South Korea’s authoritarian era, in which three decades of ambitious economic plans transformed the country into a high-income economy.

Throughout this period, worldwide success was seen as a sign of blessing and megachurches were at their peak.

However, corruption was rife among politicians and families. chaebol (huge family-dominated business groups) who served as elders of the church while embezzling funds and building their private empires.

Not surprisingly, disillusionment with some members of the political and church elite has led many in an increasingly secular country to challenge the veracity of Christianity’s claim to serve the poor and oppressed in South Korea.

Of course, this is not a South Korean exclusive story.

People from different societies around the world can identify with the characters of Round 6, its problems and its humanity.

Economies similar to South Korea are facing many of the same challenges, exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, ‘Round 6’ is the most watched series on Netflix in at least 90 countries

Round 6 brutally reminds the winners of each stage, and the series’ global audience, that those who succeed often succeed at the expense of those who fail because of weakness, discrimination, a bad decision, or just plain bad luck.

The last episode suggests the possibility of a second season, but even if it doesn’t continue, Round 6 makes it clear that the larger story the series represents is far from over.

* Sarah A. Son is Professor of Korean Studies at the University of Sheffield, UK.

This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished here under a Creative Commons license. Read the original version here (in English).