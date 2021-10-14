Rumors reveal the existence and specifications of the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti for desktops

After a long time without information, RTX 3050 line returns to have rumors for desktop versions

The Kopite7kimi leaker, known for giving us a lot of up-front information about Nvidia, updated today (Wednesday, 13) the rumors about the RTX 3050 and 3050Ti revealing some of their specifications. It’s been a while since we’ve seen news about these models, which leads us to think they’re exclusive to notebooks, but this new rumor brings the RTX 3050 line back to our radar.

“Where’s my tweet about the RTX 3050 Ti? I want to update it. Maybe, RTX 3050 Ti, GA106-150-A1, 3072FP32, 6/12G GD6. A RUMOR.” – Tweet Translation

“Where’s my tweet about the RTX 3050 Ti? I want to update it. Maybe, RTX 3050 Ti, GA106-150-A1, 3072FP32, 6/12G GD6. A RUMOR.” – Tweet Translation

According to this latest Tweet, the desktop RTX 3050 Ti would be chip-based GA106-150 and rely on 3042 CUDA cores, Besides 6GB or 12GB of VRAM GDDR6. As a comparison, the RTX 2060 Super has 1920 CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6 while the RTX 3060 has 3584 CUDA cores accompanied by 12GB GDDR6.

The leaker also commented on a tweet made back in November 2020 updating information about the standard RTX 3050, which would be based on the chip. GA107-350 and rely on a TGP greater than the 90W revealed last year. This board must have a 128-bit memory interface, which leads us to believe that the RTX 3050 can have 4GB or 8GB of memory. We know that only 4GB of VRAM has been an issue with some newer games, but this is the amount of memory equipped in the RTX 3050 notebook.



– Continues after advertising –

Kopite7kimi did not say what the number of CUDA cores on the RTX 3050 should be, but previous rumors indicated that the card would have 2304 cores, so we can assume a number close to that.

The leaker has not shared any possible release date, but other rumors already show that in January 2022 we can see the release of the RTX 3090 Ti, the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and the RTX 2060 12GB. As the RTX 3050 were not mentioned for that date, we can expect them to be released a little later (if they actually exist).

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Videocardz Source: Kopite7kimi, Kopite7kimi