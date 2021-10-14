Sabatina de Mendonça can be resolved at the CCJ, says Pacheco on impasse

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), said this Wednesday (13) that he believes the stalemate over the hearing of the former head of the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) André Mendonça, nominated for a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), may be resolved in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) later this week.

“I fully trust that this impasse can be resolved at the CCJ, as determined by the norm, because it is a specialized commission for assessing the qualities of a nomination to the STF,” he told reporters.

Mendonça’s name to the STF was made official in July, after the retirement of former minister Marco Aurélio Mello, but it still needs to be analyzed by the CCJ.

“I really believe in solving this impasse this week so that we can focus on important issues in the country that need more immediate solutions,” said Pacheco.

The president of the Senate also stated that he is confident in the work of the president of the Commission, Davi Alcolumbre, in the discussion about the nomination of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to the Supreme Court.

“I have full confidence in the capacity, wisdom and in the full exercise of the prerogatives of President Davi Alcolumbre, former president of the Senate, who deserves our respect, who made a great contribution to the country in the Senate and will also contribute to the CCJ”, he said.

Pacheco under pressure

On Monday (11), Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), denied the request to schedule the ex-AGU’s hearing and said that it was within the competence of Congress.

According to information from the policy analyst at CNN Renata Agostini, after the decision, Pacheco came under pressure to take the issue to the Senate floor.

Earlier, senators said they intend to question the Senate president. Senator Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) said that his party will follow the pressure. “We will insist on a matter of order,” he said. “The priority is to convince Pacheco.”

Pacheco, however, stressed that only with the opinion of the CCJ that the plenary of the Senate should analyze the nomination.

Bolsonaro says Alcolumbre does not follow the Constitution

This Wednesday (13), the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre, said that he will not accept being threatened to mark the hearing of André Mendonça, nominated for the STF.

The senator’s response was given after Bolsonaro’s statement to CNN, in which the president said that Alcolumbre does not follow the Federal Constitution.

On Tuesday (12), Alcolumbre told allies that he intends to hold the analysis of the name of André Mendonça until 2023, according to a calculation by the analyst at CNN Thais Arbex.

(*With information from Thais Arbex and Renata Agostini, from CNN)