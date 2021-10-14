Sabrina Sato reveals an unusual experience in an erotic show in Thailand

Sabrina Sato, 40, made spicy revelations – and beyond unusual – in her participation in the last Tuesday (12) edition of the program “Que História é Essa Porchat?”. The Record TV presenter detailed her experiences while watching shows erotic on the outside.

According to Sabrina, the first occasion was in Amsterdam, Holland, when she decided to attend a ping pong show – shows in which artists throw and manipulate objects using their genitals or anus.

One of the artists who performed was a Brazilian woman who cut a banana with her vagina – and, as a bonus, she recognized Duda Nagle’s wife in the audience.

“She went to get a banana volunteer and yelled, ‘Sabrina Sato!’ And me: ‘no, I’m Dani Suzuki! I’m Sabrina Sato’s cousin, they’re not!'”, explained Sabrina, making the presenter Fábio Porchat and his other guests of the day, Paulo Miklos and Bárbara Paz, laugh.

“Since I spoke Portuguese and so did she, I was able to say that I was feeling good and thank her for the invitation. After the end of the show, I took a picture with her, with the actors…”, added the presenter of “Ilha Record”.

The most eccentric experience, however, came later, when Sabrina took a vacation to Thailand and went to see a show similar in the Asian country.

“Suddenly comes a little guy [no palco], turned to us and started strafing balls [em direção à plateia], with the ‘furico’. I started to make such a fuss at that time, with the balls coming at me, that the woman on stage pulled me,” said Sabrina.

“I went up on stage, I started listening to drums and I got carried away, I started [a sambar]… When I looked to the side, there were giant ‘battoons’ hitting the thing [tambor]”, added the ‘japa’, explaining that the musicians played the instruments with the penis.

“Was the drum played by pir*c*s?” Porchat was surprised, as Barbara Paz burst out laughing. “I continued to samba, pretending to be natural,” confirmed Sabrina.

“And they were erect pi*cks?” wanted to know the host. “They really looked like a log! A ‘negotiation’! There was a time when they made me hit the ‘drum'”, added Sato, causing new laughter.