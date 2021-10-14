Samsung Odyssey G5 gamer monitor gains version with 32-inch screen

Model is the largest of the G5 family with a flat screen and follows the pattern of the previous ones

THE Samsung launched a new version from your monitor Odyssey G5 gamer, now with 32 inches. the version prior to S32AG52 it was the S27AG52, in 27 inches. This is, then, a Samsung’s model panel expansion.

The other features of the model remain the same. Features a IPS LCD flat screen, with QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,400) in 16:9 ratio. O shine maximum is 400 nits, 165 Hz refresh rate and response time of 1 ms. Also, there are Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

Other attributes of the S32AG52 are DisplayHDR 400, which helps the contrast between colors, 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and 178° viewing angle. Like input options, there is DisplayPort 1.2; Prohibited HDMI 2.0; Prohibited USB type A and 3.5mm audio jack.

O design from the newest family member follows ergonomic and allows position and direction adjustments. There is still no information about the new model of the Odyssey G5 on the Brazilian pages of Samsung. Therefore, the G5 Series S32AG52 is not yet available on national soil.



Line G

the line Samsung monitors Odyssey G covers a lots of models. The options range from the flat screens, like the new S32AG52, until curved screens, like this G7 that has already been tested here at Adrenaline. Last month, Samsung announced the official commercialization of versions with 24 and 27 inches of the G3 series, in Brazil.

Nationally, the brand presents in its Odyssey line the models 24” and 27′ G3 plans‘; 34” curved G5; 27” curved G7; 49” curved G9; CHG90 curved 49″; CRG50 curved 24″ and CRG50 27”. Prices vary, depending on the model, from R$ 1,399.90 to R$ 12,464.33, for example. Samsung monitors are available for purchase at various retail stores, such as KaBuM, Casas Bahia and Submarino.

Like the ad of the new Odyssey G5 32″ is recent, the monitor is still does not have official pricing in dollars or reais, but it is expected to reach the range of U$ 600.00.

