São Paulo City Hall suspends mandatory minimum distance in theaters and cinemas as of this Friday | São Paulo

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) announced that he suspended the mandatory minimum distance between people in theaters and cinemas as of this Friday (15th). Until this Thursday (14), people must maintain the distance of at least 1 meter to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“As of tomorrow it is already released, it is possible to make use of the spaces without having this space of 1 meter between one chair and another. However, the use of the mask is still mandatory,” stated Nunes.

Reopening guide in São Paulo: proof of vaccination and rules and tips for leisure, tourism and events

The orientation is for places that receive less than 500 people to ask for proof of vaccination. Events with audiences above 500 people will still require the so-called “Vaccine Passport”, where it is necessary to prove that you took at least one dose.

The use of a mask is still mandatory, as well as the availability of alcohol gel in all equipment.

The measure was announced after the drop in the number of cases and deaths caused by the new coronavirus in São Paulo. The City of São Paulo was considering releasing the use of masks as of this Friday (15th), but it has withdrawn from the measure and will maintain the obligation.

“Based on the studies recommended by the Department of Health, the city of São Paulo will not release the requirement for the use of masks,” stated Nunes.

According to the mayor, on November 10 a new study will be presented to assess the possibility of releasing the masks.

Until this Thursday (14), 86% of the adult population had complete immunization (single dose or two doses) in the city of São Paulo. The number of people with delayed vaccination was 533,935 people with at least one day of the scheduled date.