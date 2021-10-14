São Paulo commits failure on official website and exposes sponsorship contracts and documents | sport business

São Paulo has improperly exposed sponsorship contracts and confidential documents on its official website. Confidentiality clauses were broken due to a flaw in tricolor procedures. The error also affects Series A and B of Brazilian football.

The problem occurred in the transparency tab, specifically in the area where matters related to the Board of Directors are shown by the club. The pages with the votes of board members contained links to the documents in full.

That’s how the Sportsbet.io contract, whose content was published by ge almost two months ago, was obtained by the report. The piece was available on the São Paulo website all the time. The video below shows how documents could be freely obtained.

São Paulo system failure exposes internal and external documents

It is still not possible to say whether the improper opening of documents was involuntary or deliberate. Through your press office, São Paulo says there is a police inquiry in progress, related to the leak of tricolor documentation.

In the case of sponsorship contracts – except for Sportsbet.io, in which the São Paulo board tried to hide the values ​​and also failed – they all contain values. There are, in them, confidentiality clauses that prevent the disclosure of any details of the partnerships.

There is a similar clause in the contracts for international broadcasting rights and betting rights, which involve all clubs in the national first and second division. São Paulo signs the documents together with 39 other associations, in addition to the CBF.

Among the documents displayed are:

Authorization for a loan of R$ 5 million with Banco Rendimento (including term, interest and guarantees)

Authorization for a R$ 10 million loan with Banco Tricury

Authorization for a R$ 11 million loan with Banco Tricury

Authorization for a R$50 million loan with Bradesco

Sponsorship agreement between São Paulo and Gazin Indústria e Colchões

Sponsorship agreement between São Paulo and ABC da Construção

Sponsorship agreement between São Paulo and Dry Company

São Paulo sponsorship contract with Sportsbet.io

Contract of Series A and B with Global Sports Rights Management for international rights of the Brazilian Championship

Series A and Series B contract with Zeus Sports Marketing for betting-related broadcast rights

At a recent meeting of the São Paulo Board of Directors, the president of the organization, Olten Ayres de Abreu Júnior, stated that the club was investigating the breach of confidentiality of the Sportsbet.io contract. He promised the Sao Paulo news about the internal failure.

– We are evaluating the issue of breach of confidentiality in the Sportsbet.io contract, and soon we will have news about this breach of confidentiality, which unfortunately occurred and is harmful to our club and property. In fact, looking at the social networks, the indignation was not only from us, who participate in the club’s governing body, but from several fans, several members, criticizing this breach of confidentiality. She’s been investigated, investigated, and soon we’ll have news about it,” said Olten.