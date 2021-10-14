São Paulo’s organized crowd criticizes Crespo’s departure and opposes the possible arrival of Rogério Ceni

This Wednesday (13), coach Hernán Crespo reached an agreement with the São Paulo board for the termination of his contract. With the news of the Argentine’s departure, fans quickly manifested themselves and, minutes after the announcement of the agreement, ‘Torcida Independente’, the main Tricolor organizer, took a stand against the decision.

CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRAZILIAN GAMES!

In a statement made by the organized fans, ending the relationship with coach Hernán Crespo was the ‘worst possible decision’. In the text, harsh criticisms were made to the board, in addition to repudiation of the hiring of Rogério Ceni, the club’s idol as a player and currently a free coach in the market.

Check the note:

Curly fell.

The worst possible decision.

The same group that delivered a Brazilian, now knocks down a foreign coach, full of good intentions and coaches with the very best in world graduation. It was the only vanguard that existed on the team.

Was.

He was blamed by some, who don’t know behind the scenes and didn’t understand that the team wasn’t running anymore. Again. Not to mention the DM who sucks, with the untouchable mob of Barra Funda.

It’s easy to blame the gringos!

Band of vagabonds, the worst group in the history of São Paulo FC. From experienced to base.

With the rare exceptions that we value.

Here’s the deal now.

Is Rogério Ceni back?

First thing, if it happens: we want a public declaration of “excuse”, when our fans diminished in front of the Cariocas. Didn’t it do any good to suck up to it, “M1to”?

Now the “idol” comes back? Idol was the player. The technician is still zero story and must apologize.

And few, if they arrive, only assume if they talk to the crowd first.

Belmonte is mediocre! Pathetic little director. Either the fans have access to the dialogue with the directors and the fag cast, or the director’s head will be asked for, in each game.

Get married? Take over when the crisis in São Paulo?

Shame!

Crespo leaves the position with 53 games, with 24 wins, 19 draws and 10 defeats, an improvement of 57.23% of the points played. In addition, the coach was São Paulo champion in 2021, taking the club out of a queue of more than eight years