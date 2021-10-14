‘Secret Truths 2’: mystery, eroticism and seduction mark the plot of the new soap opera | secret truths

Angel (Camila Queiroz) is coming back! And with it, a new story full of mystery, eroticism and seduction, in the underworld hidden under the glamor of fashion , of luxury and power. On October 20, the premiere of Verdades Secretas 2, the first Brazilian soap opera for the streaming and original production Globoplay. From this day on, the first ten chapters will be available on the platform to subscribers. Want to know a little more about them? Check out how the novel plot in Walcyr Executioner, which has the artistic direction of Blackberry Mautner .

See too:

🔥 Check out 9 versions of Angel in Secret Truths 2

🔥 What will happen to Angel?

Now take a look at the teaser to get a taste of what’s to come:

Trailer – Secret Truths 2

Secret Truths 2 starts as soon as Arlete, Angel, loses her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a mysterious car accident, and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has just arrived from Paris. suspicious, the daughter of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) seeks Angel to induce her that she killed Guilherme, her cousin, just as she killed her father years ago.

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) is a flat plot with Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’.gif — Photo: Globoplay

From there, a big confrontation between them begins, with Giovanna is willing to do anything to put her rival in jail and prove the death of Alex, whose body was never found. To do this, she hires Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), a charming private investigator, with whom the two end up getting involved.

🔥 What can we expect from Giovanna and Cristiano?

2 of 7 Romulo Estrela plays the researcher Cristiano, in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Pedro Pinho Romulo Estrela plays the researcher Cristiano in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Pedro Pinho

Over the years, Angel becomes a mature woman, but maintains the same innocent appearance, despite hiding many secrets. Going through financial difficulties, especially when the little son gets seriously ill, she goes back to working as a model and is willing to go beyond the “pink book” to pay for the treatment and cure it.

Angel (Camila Queiroz) makes a pink book in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’.gif — Photo: Globoplay

Giovanna gained a lot of life experience after a long season living in Paris. Back in Brazil, she wants to prove that it was Angel who killed her father so that she can take possession of the heritage, since Alex’s body is still missing.

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) faces Angel (Camila Queiroz) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Without shame, she starts a big confrontation with the model and will invest in several tactics so that the rival confesses the crime and goes to jail. At the center of the war between the two is Cristiano, a charming private investigator, who thus forms an unusual love triangle.

‘Secret Truths 2’: everything we know about Cristiano, character from Romulo Estrela

Visky, Lourdeca and Pia’s family

3 of 7 Visky (Rainer Cadete) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Pedro Pinho Visky (Rainer Cadete) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Pedro Pinho

Outstanding characters return to the new phase of the story, such as the fun Visky (Rainer Cadete) and Lourdeca (Dida Camero), and Giovanna’s family, composed of brother Bruno (João Vitor Silva) and mother Pia (Guilhermina Guinle), who married and had a child with his former personal trainer Igor (Adriano Toloza).

🔥 What do we know about the new characters

4 of 7 Ícaro Silva is Joseph, in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Pedro Pinho Ícaro Silva is Joseph, in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Pedro Pinho

At the modeling agency, the powerful new owner is now Blanche, played by the Portuguese actress Maria de Medeiros, known for her acting in famous movies such as “Henry and June“, in Philip Kaufman, and “pulp Fiction“, in Quentin Tarantino.

5 of 7 Maria de Medeiros as Fabienne in ‘Pulp Fiction Time of Violence’ — Photo: IMDB Maria de Medeiros as Fabienne in ‘Pulp Fiction Time of Violence’ — Photo: IMDB

Among the main names in Blanche’s casting are laila (Erika Januza), Bruno Montaleone in the role of Matheus, mayara russi like Victory, and Icaro Silva as Joseph. International career model, Rhay Polster, debuts in the role of chiara, one of the best professionals at the agency, and Julia Byrro arrives as a teenager Lara.

Model Julia Byrro debuts as an actress in ‘Secret Truths 2’

Grandiose fashion shows will be played again in the plot, now with the stylist Betty (Deborah Evelyn) at the head of the events in partnership with Blanche.

Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

6 of 7 Gabriel Braga Nunes in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Gabriel Braga Nunes in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

In addition to the agency, one of the main scenarios of the plot is the nightclub in ariel (Sergio Guizé) and Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), set in São Paulo, where models and other characters have fun.

7 of 7 Erika Januza and Sérgio Guizé in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Erika Januza and Sérgio Guizé in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

More about Secret Truths 2:

From cast reactions to trivia about ‘Secret Truths 2’: find out what happened after the release of the first scenes!

‘Secret Truths 2’: Joseph to get involved with Visky

‘Secret Truths 2’: Giovanna’s profile before and after Alex’s death

🎧 Hear Deborah Evelyn talking about the hot scenes from Secret Truths 2: