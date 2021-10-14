Secret Truths goes from heaven to hell overnight on Ibope· TV News

Shown at times that vary according to Globo’s late-night schedule, Verdades Secretas has audience numbers that change drastically from one day to the next. On Monday (11), broadcast after Império, the rerun of Walcyr Carrasco set a positive record in Greater São Paulo; the next day, however, it registered its worst rate.

On Tuesday (12), on the air between 11:51 pm and 0:22 am, the eleven o’clock telenovela scored 7.6 points on average and was in second place against Record, which aired A Fazenda 13 and scored 10.4 of ibope in direct confrontation against Secret Truths. Segue o Jogo, which played before the serial, also lost to the reality show: 10.3 x 11.4.

This week, Globo chose to show football on Tuesday (and not on Wednesday) because of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday and the broadcast of Brazil x Uruguay, which will take place at 9:30 pm on Thursday (14). Due to the change, the rates of soap operas and nightly news programs plummeted.

In the second pre-holiday, Verdades Secretas aired from 22:29 to 22:55 and had an above-average performance. Broadcasted in the glue of Império, the plot of Angel (Camila Queiroz) scored 22.4 points of ibope, the highest average since it was shown again in August.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, October 12, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.4 good morning SP 6.8 Good morning Brazil 8.5 More you 6.9 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.0 SP1 9.1 Globe Sports 9.4 Newspaper Today 10.7 Afternoon Session: Shrek Forever 12.6 The clone 12.4 fitness dreams 12.4 in the times of the emperor 13.7 SP2 16.6 grab hold 18.8 National Newspaper 20.6 Empire 24.1 Brazilian Championship: Bahia x Palmeiras 17.4 Follow the game 10.3 secret truths 7.6 Reporter Profession 7.1 Globo Newspaper 5.5 conversation with bial 3.9 Owl: A Love Song for Bobby Long 3.5 Hour 1 4,5 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.0 Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29) 2.2 General Balance SP (7h-8h29) 3.2 Speak Brazil 4.0 Nowadays 4.6 JR 24h (morning) 4.4 General balance 6.8 Proof of love 5.7 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.6 City Alert 7.5 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.5 Journal of Record 9.2 Genesis 12.9 when you call the heart 10.6 The Farm 13 10.5 JR 24h (dawn) 5.2 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Religious 1.0

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.1 First Impact 3.0 Come here 3.2 Good Morning & Co. 3.1 Chest Award Coupon 3.2 gossiping 3.0 Family Cases 3.3 indomitable heart 5.7 I give you life 6.6 SBT Brazil 5.5 Angel’s face 5.3 Chest Award Coupon 4.6 The usurper 6.6 Mouse program 5.2 Spectacular Cinema: Marley and Me 4.4 the night 3.3 Operation Mosque 2.6 Reporter Connection 1.9 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.0 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.0

Source: Broadcasters