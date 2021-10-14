Secret Truths goes from heaven to hell overnight on Ibope· TV News

Shown at times that vary according to Globo’s late-night schedule, Verdades Secretas has audience numbers that change drastically from one day to the next. On Monday (11), broadcast after Império, the rerun of Walcyr Carrasco set a positive record in Greater São Paulo; the next day, however, it registered its worst rate.

On Tuesday (12), on the air between 11:51 pm and 0:22 am, the eleven o’clock telenovela scored 7.6 points on average and was in second place against Record, which aired A Fazenda 13 and scored 10.4 of ibope in direct confrontation against Secret Truths. Segue o Jogo, which played before the serial, also lost to the reality show: 10.3 x 11.4.

This week, Globo chose to show football on Tuesday (and not on Wednesday) because of the Nossa Senhora Aparecida holiday and the broadcast of Brazil x Uruguay, which will take place at 9:30 pm on Thursday (14). Due to the change, the rates of soap operas and nightly news programs plummeted.

In the second pre-holiday, Verdades Secretas aired from 22:29 to 22:55 and had an above-average performance. Broadcasted in the glue of Império, the plot of Angel (Camila Queiroz) scored 22.4 points of ibope, the highest average since it was shown again in August.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, October 12, in Greater São Paulo:

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP