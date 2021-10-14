See how Bolsa Família will look after the end of emergency aid

This news may be sad for some: Bolsa Família will cease to exist this month, in October 2021, along with emergency aid! But, calm down, this is happening because the Federal Government decided to reformulate the social program. Therefore, the new structure changes all benefit parameters, including the amount paid, who is entitled to receive. Thus, how the Bolsa Família will be after the end of emergency aid has been a recurring question.

First, understand that Bolsa Família will undergo a major transformation. But it will not fail to provide assistance to beneficiaries. Basically, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, part of those enrolled in the social program are receiving emergency aid instead of Bolsa Família. Therefore, how the Bolsa Família will be after emergency aid is such an important concern.

Until when will Bolsa Família receive emergency aid?

Well, first of all, according to the emergency aid payment schedule disclosed by Caixa, the deposits of the last installment of the benefit for Bolsa Família beneficiaries will take place between October 18th and 29th.

Then, in the month of November, as there will be no new installments of the aid, many wonder how Bolsa Família will be after the emergency aid. Although there is still no definition on a possible extension of emergency aid, beneficiaries will not receive Bolsa Família as before.

This is because Bolsa Família will give rise to a new benefit, Auxílio Brasil, implemented through a Provisional Measure signed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party). Thus, the future of how Bolsa Família will look after emergency aid is still developing.

What will Brazil Aid be like?

The Federal Government guarantees that everyone who received the previous program will be registered and automatically approved for the new payment. In addition, the forecast is that the reformulation in Bolsa Família is implemented by the end of October this year – according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

Finally, for the payment of the new Bolsa Família after the emergency aid, the government gathered six different social benefits and integrated them all into one payment. Furthermore, the change also creates “ancillary benefits”, which may or may not be paid to those who receive the new Bolsa Família.

What will be the new value of Bolsa Família after the emergency aid?

In the foreground and in promises to regain popularity, Bolsonaro even promised to pay up to R$400. However, at other times, he went back and since then has promised a readjustment of at least 50% of the current value of R$189. Consequently, we have a value suggested by the president’s allied base and so far, the one most accepted by the economic team, has been the monthly fee of R$300.

Faced with so many uncertainties, the Ministry of Economy committed to defining the values ​​by the beginning of October, however, this has not happened yet.

Who will be entitled to the new benefit?

– Informal workers

– Autonomous

– Unemployed

– Registered in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (Single)

– Mothers who are heads of the family

What will Bolsa Família be like after the end of emergency aid?

We need to understand that the initial rules for the reformulation of Auxílio Brasil came into effect on August 10th. Through the publication of Provisional Measure number 1061 of 2021 in the Federal Official Gazette.

Thus, all determinations have up to 120 days for evaluation by the National Congress. Currently, the project is halfway through, with still two months to analyze. However, if this does not occur, the proposed reformulations lose validity and may cease to exist.

In the meantime, as Auxílio Brasil starts operating soon after the emergency aid, the measure will be put into practice before the deadline for voting.

In response to criticism and questioning of the program’s viability from an economic point of view, Bolsonaro published a decree on October 7, which authorizes the use of funds from parliamentary amendments still under construction to fund the measure.

In addition, the decree authorizes the use of the future economy through the possible approval of the reform of the Income Tax and the approval of the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) of the precatório. Thus, Bolsonaro is trying to finance the payment of the new family support after the emergency aid with funds that may or may not still exist.

Another important point is the President’s determination that the regulatory bodies of the benefits that were added in the Auxílio Brasil will be responsible for supporting the accessory beneficiaries.