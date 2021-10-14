see the reason for your retirement at age 30

In an interview with ‘Flow Sport Club’, commentator Caio Ribeiro explained the main reason for having retired from football at just 30 years old, considered early even by the former player himself.

Caio Ribeiro had internal discussions with the board of Botafogo after an important defeat in a derby against Flamengo, in the final stretch of the 2005 Brazilian Championship, which resulted in mental fatigue for the former striker.

“We lost the game to Flamengo, Botafogo’s board went to the press and screwed up everyone. I had a very serious discussion with them backstage. I didn’t agree with the way they positioned themselves, I think at that moment you don’t say anything or so he defends a team that was doing the best campaign in the last 10 years,” said Caio, about what happened.

Caio Ribeiro left Botafogo and chose to spend the beginning of the following year just “enjoying life”. In 2006, the only proposal that would have pleased the player was from Palmeiras, but the negotiations went wrong.

“I need about three months here without doing anything, just enjoying, then I’ll see what happens. I was settled with Palmeiras, but as it had been out of action for four months, Palmeiras was about to fall and opted for a defender to save the team . The World Cup came, we are talking about six, seven months without playing, it is a lot for an athlete. The proposals that came did not please me very much,” he concluded.

After this period, Caio Ribeiro started studying Sports Management and received a proposal in early 2007 to be a commentator at Rádio Globo. Until then active, but without a club for almost a year, Caio chose to settle with the network and hang up his boots permanently.