See who did well and who did poorly in Santos' defeat against Atlético-MG

Well: João Paulo took what he gave. Even a penalty that Nacho gave on the rebound (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Bad: Vinicius Balieiro still struggles to play in defense (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Regular: Velázquez was doing well, but made a silly penalty (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Mal: Wagner Mulch is very insecure. It errs above and below (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Regular: Marcos Guilherme was very discreet (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Regular: Camacho didn't shine, but didn't compromise (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Well: Vinicius Zanocelo performed well most of the time. He headed the crossbar (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Bad: Jean Mota didn't replace Carlos Sánchez well (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Well: Lucas Braga was one of the best, but he used Caleb unnecessarily in the first penalty kick (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)

Mal: Marinho was easy prey for Atlético-MG's defense (Photo: Ivan Storti)

Regular: Raniel started early in Léo Baptistão's place and had a bad first time, but scored Santos' goal in the final stage. He lost a lot of balls on the pivot (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC)