Selection player diagnosed with the same cancer as commentator Caio Ribeiro | International

Midfielder David Brooks, who plays for Bournemouth, England, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the same cancer that affected commentator Caio Ribeiro. The athlete will begin medical treatment starting next week.

Brooks, 24, left the Welsh squad last week to undergo a medical examination that confirmed stage II lymphoma. In a statement through social networks, the midfielder assumes that he received the news with shock, as well as his family, but he reassured fans.

“This is a very difficult message for me to write. I was diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will start treatment next week. fully and play again as soon as possible. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have treated me for their professionalism, friendliness and understanding during this period. I want to thank everyone at the Football Federation of Wales because without the immediate attention from your medical team, we might not have detected the disease.I would also like to thank AFC Bournemouth for all their support and assistance over the past week.

“While I appreciate the attention and interest of the media, I would like to ask that my privacy be respected in the coming months and, where possible, I will share updates on my progress. to mean in the coming months. I hope to see you all again and play the sport I love very soon,” the player said in a statement.

Bournemouth Executive Director Neill Blake said the club will help the young player in any way it can.

“Everyone at AFC Bournemouth will do everything possible to help support David and his family during his recovery. We have no deadlines for his return. help with that,” he said.

“I know that everyone will be willing to show their love and support for David, which will help him immensely as he recovers, but we also ask that you respect your privacy and that of your family during this time,” he concluded.