Selic will rise 1 percentage point per meeting, but focus is 2022, says BC director | Economy

BC should raise Selic by 1 percentage point per meeting, but focus is 2022, says director

The Director of Economic Policy of the Central Bank, Fabio Kanczuk, reinforced this Wednesday (13) that the monetary entity should continue raising the basic interest rate (Selic) by 1 percentage point per meeting, until reaching the goal in 2022. he, this rhythm is “sufficient”, however, it works only as “an indication” and not “a commitment”.

“The BC carried out simulations and what matters most now is the final Selic number and not the pace, we are already at a fast pace. If we continue to increase 1 percentage point per meeting, we are able to converge 2022 inflation [à meta]”, said Kanczuk at an event organized by HSBC.

Fabio Kanczuk did not go into details about what would be the final level of Selic. But, in this week’s Focus report, the financial market raised the expectation of an increase of 8.50% to 8.75% in 2022. Last month, the BC raised the basic interest rate by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year and indicated that it will make a new increase of the same magnitude at the next meeting, at the end of October.

Accelerating or decreasing the pace would be to raise or reduce the Selic above this level (by 1 percentage point). The idea is to slow down the economy in order to bring down prices. “If the pace of inflation goes crazy, I may think that a pace of 1 pp will no longer be enough,” said the director of the Central Bank.

Faced with inflationary surprises, in which prices rise above expectations, the market has been pressing for the BC to intensify the rate of interest rate hikes. The autarchy’s projection for inflation next year is 3.7% – below the estimate pointed out by the Focus report, of 4.17%.

“The expectations of the BC and the market are rising. This means that we have to make a more restrictive monetary policy”, pointed out Fabio Kanczuk. He stated that the “relevant horizon”, that is, for when the BC understands that its monetary policy will take effect, is 2022 and 2023, but reinforced that the entity’s main focus is next year’s inflation.

“I want to look at 2022 as a focus, because at this point, when inflation is high, around 10%, it’s more uncertain how inertia [quanto o índice atual afeta dados futuros] will behave,” he pointed out.