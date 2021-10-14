Senators again charge André Mendonça’s hearing to the STF

Senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) demanded, this Wednesday (13), the answer to a question of order of his authorship that asks for the appointment of André Mendonça’s hearing at the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ). The name of André Mendonça, former attorney-general of the Union and former justice minister, was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in July. The communication reached the Commission in August. However, the president of the CCJ, senator Davi Alcolumbre, has not yet scheduled the Saturday meeting.

Amin signaled that the Senate could adopt a “unorthodox” measure, which would be to bring the nomination directly to the Plenary. He said, however, that he hopes that the issue is resolved at the CCJ, with the appointment of the nominee’s hearing. For the senator, this delay goes against republican principles and embarrasses the entire country.



“I think it’s an abuse of power to hold a commission and simply transgress the rules of procedure,” Amin argued.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said that he will seek to respond “quickly and in a timely manner” to the question of order presented by Amin. Pacheco praised the reasoning of the issue and said that Amin is one of “the great cadres of national politics”. He also reaffirmed his commitment to constitutional and republican principles and to Senate autonomy.

“I will get all the attention this issue deserves.” This presidency is seeking, in the best possible way, to solve this impasse – declared the president.

Support

The request for the urgency of the hearing by André Mendonça had the support of other senators. Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) stated that the delay in the hearing causes a feeling of “embarrassment”. In Alessandro’s view, the delay is a personalist maneuver on the part of Davi Alcolumbre. He also said that there is no “reasonable Republican” justification for not scheduling the hearing. Lasier Martins (Podemos-RS) also reinforced the request in favor of the hearing and classified the postponement as “unjustified and unusual”.



Senator Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) also expressed support for Amin’s order of business. For Álvaro Dias, this “impasse is unreasonable and affronts the Senate, society, the nominee and the president of the Republic”. He also said that he supports the hearing in the Plenary, if the issue is not resolved at the CCJ. Senator Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE) said that the inconvenience affects all senators. According to Girão, pressure exists on all sides for the Senate to play its role.

— The image of our house is falling every day. And that’s one of the reasons. We need to urgently resolve the appointment of André Mendonça – said Girão.

