Sergio Ramos does not train with the group and will continue without making his debut for Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos will not debut for Paris Saint-Germain this week. The defender did not participate in training this Wednesday (13) with the rest of the squad and is out of the match against Angers, scheduled for Friday (15), for Ligue 1. The information was confirmed by the report from TNT Sports Brazil.

According to the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’, the Spanish player has recovered from a calf injury, but the PSG coaching staff and the club’s doctors prefer to give him more time to return to the pitch.

In addition to that match, Sergio Ramos also runs the risk of not being able to face off against RB Leipzig on Tuesday (19), when the Parisian club will face RB Leipzig, in the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, in Parque of the Princes.

Sergio Ramos was announced as a PSG reinforcement in July, after ending a long spell at Real Madrid. The defender arrived at the French club as one of the main signings for the season, but has yet to be available to coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Paris Saint-Germain are the leaders of Ligue 1, with 24 points won in nine matches played.