“Sharing a team with him would be spectacular”

About to officially terminate his contract with Inter, abdicating the deadline signed until December 2021, Paolo Guerrero would be “very welcome” back to Alianza Lima, from Peru. Who says that is the current number 9 of the team, the former gremista center forward Hernán Barcos, according to an interview given to the Peruvian channel Toca y Pasa.

Guerrero is currently looking in Germany for a new treatment to cure the pain in his right knee, which he underwent surgery in August 2021. Meanwhile, his agent Vinícius Prates negotiates the termination with Inter’s management friendly contract.

“You always hear the rumors. Paolo is a home player and so there will always be a chance that he will come back and obviously he will be welcome. The doors are always open at Alianza Lima for whenever you want to come. For us, sharing a team with him would be awesome. It would do the group and the institution very well, as was Jefferson (farfan). Players who have an identity are very important for the group, but that doesn’t depend on us anymore, but on Paolo, the club and the desire he has to come. And that the conditions are given to come, because it is not simply wanting. There are many things that would have to happen”, said Barcos in this interview.

Check out Barcos’ speech about Guerrero:

BOATS SAYS THAT PAOLO GUERRERO WILL BE BIENVENIDO IN ALIANZA LIMA Y IT WOULD BE SPECTACULAR JUGAR CON ÉL The “pirate” Hernán Barcos, confessed that he came hearing rumors about a possible arrival of Paolo Guerrero to Alianza Lima for the Copa Libertadores 2022 and indicated that it would be. pic.twitter.com/WDfFAk6Vgr — TOCA Y PASA PERU (@tocaypasaperu) October 12, 2021

Alianza Lima, who lost both matches to Inter in the 2019 Libertadores group stage, is already guaranteed in the 2022 Libertadores. Guerrero, on other occasions, has already made it clear that he intends to return to Peru before ending his career . In January, he will be 38 years old.

At Grêmio, Barcos made history by becoming the foreign player with the most goals scored by the club. There were, in total, 112 matches and 45 goals scored. Despite the interesting numbers, he did not win titles in his passage between 2013 and 2015.