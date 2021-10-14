After renewing the Compass and to launch the unpublished Commander in Brazil, Jeep works on the renovation of the renegade. Scheduled to debut in early 2022, the compact SUV will have its biggest styling change since 2015. And that’s not all: the SUV brand of the Stellantis group is preparing an unprecedented flexible 4×4 version with the new 1.3 GSE turbo engine.

A video posted on the channel World Drive, at the Youtube, reveals the details of the new Jeep Renegade. The compact SUV made in Goiana (PE) still appears camouflaged, but showing some design details. However, the main novelty will be the 1.3 turbo engine, which debuted this year in Fiat Toro pickup and in the Compass medium SUV.

Thus, in the case of the Renegade Trailhawk, the video emphasizes the exchange of 2.0 turbo diesel engine by 1.3 turbo flex up to 185 hp and 27.5 mkgf. However, to equip the 4×4 version, the Jeep it will also exchange the six-brand automatic transmission for the ZF nine-speed gearbox, which will gain reduced ratios, as well as differential lock.

Photo: Bruno Arthur/MundoDrive

In addition to the 1.3 turbo flex engine, it is certain that the Renegade 2023 will have versions with the brand new 1.0 GSE turbo flexible up to 130 hp and 20.4 kgfm. This engine debuts next week with the new SUV Fiat Pulse. The Italian brand also confirmed the unprecedented automatic transmission of the CVT type (continuously variable) with a 7-speed simulation – which will also be on the Jeep.

New look

In the look, the Renegade will have occasional changes, but will be the biggest since its debut in 2015. The headlights, for example, will have full LED lighting with arrow lights integrated into the DRLs. The lanterns will have a new design with a three-dimensional effect and “X”-shaped lights. The grid will also have slight changes, and the seven slits will get a little smaller.

In the act, it is also possible to notice the orange color, the same used in the launch of the Trailhawk version in 2015. However, the painting will be bicolor with the ceiling painted in glossy black, to stay in fashion.