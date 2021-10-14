Site may have confirmed important return on film

Could it be that this time we can already consider a confirmation?

Attention: Spoilers Alert!





In recent months, the Sony has shown how the universe of Amigão da Vizinhança has expanded in cinema – and at the end of the year, Spider-Man: No Return Home should be the epitome of that move, bringing together villains who have already appeared in the hero’s previous franchises. But so far, we have no official confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the movie… but maybe a new commercial will bring hope in that direction.

Recently, the Russian website of Skittles – famous candy brand – released a new promotional campaign. There, if you follow all the instructions (in Russian), you are redirected to a screen that contains an image of the Spider man in Andrew Garfield. Just click on the screen and you can watch the trailer in Spider-Man: No Return Home, which had been released last month.

The photo used by Garfield is not unpublished – in fact, it is a scene from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, the star’s latest film in the role of Peter Parker. Still, the presence of this image in content linked to No Return Home left many fans suspicious, especially dealing with a campaign that probably went through the endorsement of Sony.

Check out the image below:

Spider-Man: No Return Home bring it back Jon Watts for the director’s chair and, in its cast, gathers names like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori and Benedict Cumberbatch. In the film, we’ll see the return of great old Spider-Man villains, including Doctor Octopus from Alfred Molina and the Electro of Jamie Foxx.

Spider-Man: No Return Home premiere on the day December 16, 2021.

Below, see all the actors that are confirmed in the film: