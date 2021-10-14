SO SCARY! Watch the trailer for the new horror PHENOMENON that has 100% critics approval…

The director Scott Derrickson (‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘The Entity’) returns to its horror roots and re-associates itself with the genre’s most important brand, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller.

‘The Black Phone‘(The Black Phone) is already one of the most praised films of the year and received 100% critics’ approval on RT.

The premiere takes place on February 3rd in national cinemas.

Watch the trailer subtitled:

Finney Shaw, a shy but intelligent 13-year-old boy, is kidnapped by a sadistic murderer and trapped in a soundproof basement, where yelling is of little use. When an unplugged phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney finds he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they’re determined to make sure what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Enjoy watching:



At the Rotten Tomatoes, the production opened with nothing less than 100% approval, with grade 7.60/10 based on 5 reviews until now.

Check out the main comments:

“[O filme] it’s meaningful, scary, chilling and filled with powerful performances” – VitalThrills.com.

“Hawke’s performance is courageous. But is Mason Thames like Finney who keeps the film grounded when the most supernatural elements call it” – Dread Central.

“A haunting and entertaining movie that reminds us that horror is ubiquitous” – IndieWire.

“‘The Black Phone’ expands a tale in ways quite true to the original material” – THR.

“Derrickson and Cargill […] they transform Joe Hill’s tale into a feature film of nightmares, filled with ghostly children, violence, scares and a trio of unforgettable performances” – Bloody Disgusting.

Ethan Hawke (‘The Entity’) and James Ransone (‘IT: Chapter 2’) will star in the production. The cast will still feature Jeremy Davies (‘Hannibal’), Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw.

The script, based on a short story from Joe Hill, it was written by Robert Cargill.