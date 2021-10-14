Solar storm produces aurora borealis so intense it could be seen in NY

On the last day, a massive solar eruption — or Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) — was detected on the Earth’s side of the Sun, reaching the planet about two days later. The event was so intense that it produced a spectacle of auroras visible in regions further south, such as New York.

The Sun has cycles, reaching its maximum every 11 years, when solar activity becomes more intense. It is precisely during this period that the light shows at the poles of the Earth become even more grandiose. After all, auroras are formed due to the interaction of solar winds with the planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere. However, the phenomenon is rarely observable at low latitudes.

(Image: Reproduction/NASA)

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the phenomenon was categorized as G2, meaning moderately strong. Storms of this intensity, in addition to producing more intense auroras, can affect energy networks and orbiting satellites. This event was so strong that it could be observed in New York and even in Washington State, both in the United States.

NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm alert for the 11th and 12th of October. According to the agency, there could be irregularities in the orientation of satellites and fluctuations in the electricity grid as a result of the solar event. On day 13, these effects began to subside. Light shows, by the way, can still be seen from regions at high latitudes, such as Canada and Alaska.

Below, see the phenomenon registered in the state of South Dakota, in the Midwest of the USA:

Coronal mass ejection (CME) is basically composed of electrically charged plasma that, when thrown away, this material can hit the Earth’s magnetic shield, which protects us. Upon reaching the Earth’s magnetic field, the charged particles are directed towards the poles, releasing energy in the form of colored lights — the auroras.

Source: Space