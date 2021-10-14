SporTV narrator detonates Thiago Silva after player comes to Neymar’s defense | Soccer

Playback / SportTV Milton Leite, SporTV narrator and presenter

shot at Thiago Silva

after the Brazilian national team defender defends the outburst of Neymar.

Today, the narrator disagreed with the defender’s quotes about exaggerated criticisms against the PSG shirt 10.

– I don’t agree with Thiago, in fact he loses a lot of chances to stay quiet, he talks a lot of nonsense. I think he’s a hell of a player, but at this point of positioning himself, he misses the chance to be quiet a lot. If we don’t charge Neymar, who are we going to charge? From Rafinha who is arriving now? We have to charge Neymar, he is part of who is considered one of the best players in the world, he is not playing anything – he began.

Milton Leite reinforces the idea that players must be used to external charges. He also highlights the case of Neymar, the main Brazilian name in the world of football.

– The football player earns a good amount of money, even to put up with this kind of thing. Neymar has the salary he has to be charged as the important player he is in the world – said Milton Leite.

– I think that today the Brazilian team is formed by supporting actors, there is an ace, who is Neymar, who does not go through a good moment, and is surrounded by supporting actors. Apart from the goalkeepers, who, for me, are the best in the world, and also Marquinho and Casemiro, at the front we don’t have great players – he concluded.

Neymar took center stage after declaring the 2022 World Cup to be the last of his career. The player talked about mental fatigue, and received support from Brazilian national team athletes. Thiago Silva was the main spokesperson.

In addition to Tite’s summons, Neymar’s father also published a text highlighting his son’s virtues, and condemning criticism against the shirt 10. The businessman even quotes Galvão Bueno’s alleged insult in a leaked audio after the draw against Colombia.