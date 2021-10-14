STJ: Health plan is not required to pay for in vitro fertilization

The 2nd section of the STJ, by majority, established that, except for an express contractual provision, health plans are not required to pay for the medical treatment of in vitro fertilization. The collegiate followed the vote of the rapporteur, Marco Buzzi, by majority, with ministers Moura Ribeiro and Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino being defeated.

Unless otherwise stipulated by contract, health insurance plans are not required to cover IVF.(Image: Pxhere)

The STJ deems it repetitive to define thesis alluding to the obligation or not of coverage by health plans of the in vitro fertilization technique.

In his vote, Minister Marco Buzzi emphasized that there is no logic for the medical procedure of artificial insemination to be, on the one hand, of optional coverage, pursuant to article 10, item III of the governing law, and that on the other hand, in vitro fertilization , which has complex and costly features, has mandatory coverage.

“It is imperative to conclude the exclusion of the mandatory coverage of the artificial insemination technique, enshrined in the normative resolutions of the ANS, which, in turn, are based on the very law that regulates health care plans.”

At the time, minister Moura Ribeiro asked to be seen. This Wednesday, the 13th, when casting your vote, the minister disagreed with the rapporteur to dismiss the health operator’s appeal.

For the minister, regardless of the cause of infertility, whether for the woman or for the man, the health plan cannot refuse treatment for that disease. “It is registered with the CID at the WHO”, he stressed.

Moura Ribeiro understood that operators cannot exclude from coverage any of the diseases provided for in the WHO international classification, including those related to infertility.

The section followed by majority vote of the rapporteur, being defeated by Moura Ribeiro and Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino.