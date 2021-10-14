Susana Vieira says that she no longer intends to get married, she had virtual cases in the pandemic, and reveals: ‘I had many dates [com] gays’ | Meeting with Fatima Bernardes

This is how it is with Susana Vieira, there is no subject that is taboo. With her irreverent way of being and all her joy, she responds with good humor to any question that is asked of her. At the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, the actress released the verb, answered the audience’s doubts, reviewed outstanding characters in her career and also told how she dealt with the pandemic. 👇😁

1 of 5 Susana Vieira at the ‘Meeting with Fátima Bernardes’ — Photo: Globo Susana Vieira at the ‘Meeting with Fátima Bernardes’ — Photo: Globo

Before that, she had a chat with Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares. With fifty years on the Globe, and a lot of stories to tell, the actress said how she keeps her energy up there.

“I don’t have any difference with plastic surgery, or with mouth placement. But with others, I do. God helped me. I know television is close. Brazilians are very attached to youth. I was blessed to have one. good genetics and not abusing anything that was chemical. I let old age come. I am proud to tell you that what I did was gymnastics, eat well, as with everything, I never went on any diet. I love beans and rice, double, oxtail”.

“I’m not a negative person. I’m terrified of people who complain,” he reinforced.

2 of 5 Susana Vieira answered questions from the audience — Photo: Globo Susana Vieira answered questions from the audience — Photo: Globo

A fan in the audience wanted to know about the actress’ personal life: “Are you still married?”

“Still, my love? I got married so much I got tired. I don’t intend to. I don’t know if it’s because of my age that I don’t get married anymore. Older people are in need. When the pandemic started I wasn’t married and that was good . Because to spend a pandemic unmarried would be horrible.”

Another question was, “Have you ever fallen in love with someone you’ve virtually met?”

“In this pandemic I had some virtual affairs, but it gets so boring. I’m the queen of gays. I have a lot of gay friends. I’ve dated a lot. [com] gays. But I saw that when the person didn’t express themselves, it’s because they loved me but they were gay. When this is over, there will be no kissing. I had 300 gay crushes in the pandemic”.

She even justified why she’s not in relationship apps: “Not because I’m too scared, because I’m too famous. If I wasn’t famous, I wouldn’t quit those apps.”

Much praised by the audience, the actress also spoke about the days of confinement during the pandemic. She said she gained eight kilos during this period: “The public is very loving to me, but the size of my ass has grown? It’s grown! I’m impressed. My voice is the same and my hair is also good”. Patricia Poeta joked: “If it’s any consolation, mine too.”

3 out of 5 Susana Vieira is honored by Renata Sorrah — Photo: Globo Susana Vieira is honored by Renata Sorrah — Photo: Globo

Susana also received tributes from colleagues, such as Renata Sorrah, who worked with her on such outstanding hits as ‘Senhora do Destino’ and actress Glória Pires.

“Two divas. Two of the best actresses. Two personal friends of mine. I think the greatest pride is to admire the other, hear what the other actor is saying and you respond. That’s the only way we become a good actor. They are my favorite actresses. My personal friends. I tell them my sorrows, sorrows, illnesses, to both of them. I know they love me.”

4 out of 5 Susana Vieira saw striking characters on TV — Photo: Globo Susana Vieira saw striking characters on TV — Photo: Globo

Susana Vieira revisits outstanding characters in ‘#TBT do Encontro’

5 of 5 In October Susana Vieira returns to the theater with the play ‘Uma Shirlei Any’, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo In October Susana Vieira returns to the theater with the play ‘Uma Shirlei Any’, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In the monologue “A Shirley Anybody” she tells a story of a marriage in which the woman feels alone. “Back in the theater I was very scared, but I decided to face the fear. I’m very brave, but I have a lot of faith in God. It’s been the biggest success. It’s from Michael Falabella and I would like to invite people back to the theater. The piece is beautiful”.

At the ‘If you play’, Susana Vieira even had a painting called ‘Susana Without a Filter’. Review the videos and enjoy the artist’s advice:

Susana Vieira returns to the theater after chemotherapy and a period of sadness: ‘I’m alive and happy again!’

Wonderful! 9 times Susana Vieira inspired (and proved) that she is the queen of self-esteem