Swelling: nutritionist points out how to reduce fluid retention – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/13/2021 08:18.

Juliana Vieira explains the causes of swelling.



The bad fluid retention, which affects mainly women, occurs when the body is unable to eliminate excess fluids, which end up accumulating in tissues in the legs, ankles, hands and abdomen.

According to nutritionist Juliana Vieira, fluid retention is the popular name that describes swelling in the body or in part of it. According to the professional, it is common for people to feel that they are “retaining fluids”.

“Legs swollen at the end of the day, with pressure marks from socks or shoes, are an example of edema – a medical term referring to swelling”

It points out the possible causes of evil.

“Inadequate food, such as sausage, ham, ready-to-eat spices, cookies, ice cream, candy, instant noodles and packet snacks. Drinking little water and consuming alcohol also contribute to the picture. Kidney, heart or liver problems or thyroid diseases that cause a specific type of edema”, he explains.

Juliana listed 7 eating habits that will help you deflate:

1 – Drink plenty of water:

Drinking plenty of water is essential to avoid swelling, as adequate hydration helps the kidneys to function properly and eliminate toxins from the body.

2 – Insert more natural foods in your food menu

Vegetables, pulses and nuts are foods that cannot be missing from your diet. Fruits such as watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, cucumber and basil also have a diuretic action, helping the body to eliminate excess fluids.

3- Eat fiber-rich foods

Fibers, which help the bowel to function properly, also help prevent fluid retention. Papaya, orange, plum and leaves in general are fiber sources that should be part of the diet to avoid unwanted swelling.

5 – Whole grains help the bowel to function properly

Whole grain bread, rye bread, oat bran, wheat bran and brown rice are whole grains that contribute to the proper functioning of the intestine and also help to deflate.

6 – Drink diuretic teas

Boldo tea, hibiscus tea and green tea have a diuretic action and help to eliminate fluids and, therefore, prevent swelling.

7 – Avoid ultra-processed and sodium-rich foods

Sugar, preservatives, sausages, soft drinks and fast foods collaborate with liquid retention

The nutritionist listed some signs that swelling could be severe. Therefore, if you have one of them, the professional advises you to seek a doctor:

– If your feet swell so much that shoes and socks are tight throughout or at the end of the day;

– If it’s dawn with swollen eyelids or face;

– If there is asymmetric swelling, even if it is mild (only one leg, or just one arm, for example), it may be a sign of thrombosis;

– If swelling appears in the body after starting a new medicine. It can be a side effect or an allergic reaction caused by the drug.